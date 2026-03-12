Operation civil war in Lebanon - the Zionist puppets within the government are attempting to turn Army against Resistance for Israel

This interview finishes a little prematurely because there are war jets overhead at very low altitudes, and drones and helicopters so the Internet kept cutting. I think we managed to cover everything that should help to explain the current situation inside Lebanon viz a viz the Government, Army, people and the Resistance. If we have not, I have included Marwa’s written commentary which should help clarify.

At the moment “Israel” has issued an evacuation warning for central Beirut and has just bombed the Lebanese University. Marwa Osman writes:

Two martyrs a few moments ago at the Lebanese state University. Dr. Hussein Bazzi and Dr. Mortada Sorour, have risen at the Faculty of Sciences campus in Hadath. In yet another chilling chapter of this terrorist aggressiin by Israsl, two academics, men whose lives were devoted to knowledge, teaching, and shaping future generations, were killed inside the very halls of a university. A place meant to nurture minds has been turned into a scene of bloodshed. Universities are supposed to be sanctuaries of learning, protected spaces under international law, far removed from the violence of war. Targeting individuals within an academic institution is not merely an attack on two lives; it is an assault on education itself, on intellect, and on the idea that knowledge should remain above the battlefield. By any reasonable moral or legal standard, the killing of civilians, especially academics inside a university campus, constitutes a war crime. Yet, as we have seen repeatedly, outrage in the so-called international community appears to be selective. Had this happened anywhere else, headlines would be filled with condemnation, emergency debates, and calls for accountability. But when the victims are in Lebanon at the hands of terrorist Israel, or anywhere within the geography of the Global South, the reaction is often reduced to silence, vague statements, or worse... justification. The video below shows people trying to leave the area after the Zionists gave barely any advance notice. You can see the area is packed just before Iftar which means the potential for maximum civilian casualties.

UPDATE: Video of the Zionist strike in Bachoura. “Israel” is extending the aggression beyond the southern suburbs and closer to central Beirut during Iftar preparation and shopping time.

Marwa writes on the internal situation inside Lebanon:

A serious political and institutional confrontation appears to be unfolding within the state structure of Lebanon, following reports that the head of the army, Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Rudolph Haykal, has refused to allow the military to be drawn into an internal confrontation.

According to circulating statements below attributed to Haykal, the army will not participate in any move that could ignite internal conflict or fracture Lebanese society. The position is widely interpreted as a rejection of pressure from the current political leadership to confront Hezbollah domestically.

This stance triggered alarm among factions within the current governing coalition. Political sources claim that external actors, particularly the United States, had already begun discussing three potential replacements for Haykal should he refuse to comply with demands to escalate internally.

If these reports are accurate, Lebanon may be entering a rare and extremely dangerous constitutional moment, where the chain of command between the political leadership and the military leadership becomes contested.

Haykal’s refusal effectively signals that the army leadership believes any internal military confrontation would risk national collapse, particularly at a time when the country faces:

▫️Continued threats from the Israeli military across the southern frontier with Israel

▫️The presence of armed terrorist groups along the eastern frontier in Syria under the command of Abu Mohammad al-Julani

So, opening a domestic military front under such conditions would risk simultaneous internal and external destabilization.

But what does the Lebanese constitution actually say?

Under the Lebanese constitutional framework:

▫️The army is formally subordinate to the civilian government, specifically the Council of Ministers.

▫️The commander of the army does not possess independent political authority to challenge the government.

▫️Any military intervention in politics, including a coup, would technically be unconstitutional.

However, Lebanon’s political reality has historically been more complex. The army has often acted as a stabilizing institution rather than a purely political instrument, particularly when the political class itself is deeply divided or externally influenced.

If Haykal continues to resist political orders that could spark internal conflict, several scenarios could unfold.

Scenario 1: Institutional compromise

The most stable outcome would be a political climbdown by the government, quietly shelving the idea of confrontation with Hezbollah and allowing the army to maintain its neutral posture.

In this case, Haykal remains in command, the army preserves national unity and political actors avoid pushing the state toward collapse.

Scenario 2: Attempted dismissal of the army commander

If the government attempts to remove Haykal and appoint a more compliant figure, the situation becomes significantly more dangerous.

Possible consequences include:

▫️Resistance within the officer corps

▫️Refusal by parts of the army to recognize a new commander

▫️A crisis of legitimacy within the military institution

Scenario 3: Military intervention

The most extreme possibility would be a preemptive move by sections of the army leadership to prevent what they see as national destabilization.

Historically, militaries in fragile states have justified such moves as necessary to preserve national unity and prevent civil war.

However, such an outcome would immediately trigger constitutional crisis, international pressure and internal political confrontation.

The most dangerous outcome would be division within the army.

Lebanon’s greatest nightmare would be a split inside the Lebanese Armed Forces themselves.

If rival political factions begin pulling officers and units in different directions, the country could face a scenario where two military chains of command emerge, units align with opposing political forces and the army fractures along sectarian or political lines.

That situation would echo the early stages of the Lebanese civil war, when the national army disintegrated and multiple armed forces emerged.

The deeper issue here would be political legitimacy. What makes the current tension particularly volatile is the perception among many Lebanese that parts of the political class are aligning themselves more closely with foreign agendas than with national stability.

When political actors are seen as willing to:

▫️push the army into fighting fellow citizens

▫️weaken national defense structures

▫️or coordinate security agendas with external adversaries

By doing so, they risk undermining the legitimacy of the state itself.

No army can remain cohesive if it is ordered to prioritize political rivalries over national security.

Lebanon now appears to be standing at a critical institutional crossroads.

Either political leaders step back from escalating internal confrontation, preserving the army as a unified national institution, or continued pressure could trigger a dangerous chain reaction inside the military establishment itself.

In a country already facing economic collapse, regional war risks, and political paralysis, the fragmentation of the army would be one of the most destabilizing developments imaginable.

For now, the position taken by Commander Rudolph Haykal appears to be a clear signal:

the army does not want to be the spark that ignites another Lebanese internal war.

Whether the political leadership listens, or attempts to force the issue, will determine how dangerous the coming weeks may become.

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