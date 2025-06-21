Vanessa Beeley

john webster
16m

Good post Vanessa. The fact that Tulsi Gabbard has 'changed' her advice on Irans capacity to produce a nuclear weapon imminently tells me they have already definitely decided to attack. What Iran needs to do now is force the US to invade and then kill as many American soldiers as possible. That's the only message that will wake the US up. Iran is not Iraq. They now have allies and 'ordinary' people in the west do not want war.

barry windsor
1h

Albert Pike, a 33rd degree American Freemason, wrote that the 3rd world war would begin by conflict between Islam and Zionism. He appeared to write this prophetic statement with clear forknowledge as though he expected it. He then went on to describe the destruction and annihilation of both. Could we presume that this was and is their 'plan'? Let's hope not but as I watch the apalling brutality in Gaza and Syria, it appears to be so.

