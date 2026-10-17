Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
Oct 17

It was even worse than you describe and especially the long tailed Algerian genocide, which started immediately after the French invasion in 1830 to the bitter end in 1962 and continued uninterruptedly for 130 years. Duplicated in Vietnam for "only" 70 years, without counting the permanent slaughter in the West African countries, Madagascar, the West indies, New Caledonia and other Pacific Ocean & North America. The total body count, while not quite up to Anglo-Saxon levels, is well over the 100 million. Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité...but not for thee, mon ami...The French settler colonialism has nothing to envy its latest Zionist avatar...birds of the same feather...same racist white supremacist ideology...Like Germany and most Atlantist countries, Japan, Australia,NZ included, they have never been denazfied after 1945, au contraire , they have been enthusiastically adopted, supported, vassalized by the new Hegemon. As to the sacred cow, Charles de Gaulle, he was one of them. His saving grace, to be fair, was that he deeply hated both the Goths and the Yanks, but otherwise he was a fully paid up member of the right wing ruling class, and while he had to let go of Algeria, his neo-colonial grip on Africa and the other remaining confettis of Empire was his raison d'être. 1968 was orchestrated & financed by the CIA, tired of his capricious behaviour. This pseudo" revolution "wasn't. A rebellion at most. O, Liberté que de crimes on commet en ton nom! There are a number of historians who have documented these crimes, but you have to search for them, as they are not obviously pc kosher, the flavour of the day, but you will find with some leg work, in the oubliettes...

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Deb Hawthorn's avatar
Deb Hawthorn
Oct 17

Thank you, Vanessa. Until now, I've never hear anything about this.

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