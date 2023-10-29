Mass burial is a daily occurrence in Gaza after Zionist bombing campaigns.

I covered a number of subjects on the UK Column News on Friday 27th. My first report was on Biden’s dismissal of the scale of the Zionist slaughter of Palestinians in the last 20 days including, now, more than 3,500 children with countless more buried under the rubble of continuous bombing raids with US/UK-supplied weapons. I also cover the emerging truth about the alleged “Hamas atrocities”:

Loading video

My second report was on the claims by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog that Hamas were carrying “chemical weapon instructions” on the 7th October that was swiftly followed by the son of a Hamas founder-turned-Shin-Bet-spy from 1997 - 2007, now a US citizen, on Fox News advocating gassing the tunnels in Gaza to eliminate Hamas. In my opinion this was a recipe for a nerve gas false flag - remembering that the use of nerve gas is prohibited by the Geneva Protocol.

Loading video

My final section comprises two videos explaining the Zionist occupation of both Palestine and Judaism:

Loading video

