As I am hoping to organise a conversation with colleague David Miller in the very near future to discuss his research into the Zionist movement tentacles that have embedded themselves deep inside the UK governmental and public sectors including education - I am publishing his recent article for Al Mayadeen English:

The Mossad have been exposed as targeting the International Criminal Court, including directly threatening its personnel and their families. What else does the Mossad get up to?

Zionist intelligence agencies launched a war on the International Criminal Court in January 2015. This was when it was confirmed that Palestine would join the court after it was recognised as a state by the UN general assembly.

"Israel’s" intelligence agencies routinely surveilled the ICC’s current chief prosecutor Karim Khan, his predecessor Fatou Bensouda, and dozens of other ICC and UN officials. Israeli intelligence also monitored materials that the Palestinian Authority submitted to the prosecutor’s office, and surveilled employees at four Palestinian human rights organizations whose submissions are central to the probe.

Multiple agencies including the Mossad, Shin Bet, and "National Security Council" were involved, in addition to the occupation military. "Israel's" Ministry of Strategic Affairs, under Gilad Erdan, was involved in the surveilling of Palestinian human rights organizations that were submitting reports to the ICC.

It is reported that “a large whiteboard in an Israeli intelligence department contained the names of about 60 people under surveillance – half of them Palestinians and half from other countries, including UN officials and ICC personnel.”

Mossad, the foreign intelligence agency of the Zionist colony was involved in attempting to recruit senior ICC officials.

The former head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, allegedly threatened the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in a series of secret meetings in which he tried to pressure her into abandoning a war crimes investigation.

Cohen’s covert contacts with the ICC’s then prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, took place in the period leading up to her decision to open a formal investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.

Cohen, is alleged to have told her: “You should help us and let us take care of you. You don’t want to be getting into things that could compromise your security or that of your family.”

Mossad also took a keen interest in Bensouda’s family members and obtained transcripts of secret recordings of her husband. Regime officials then attempted to use the material to discredit the prosecutor.

Cohen met with Bensouda on a number of occasions, including “ambushing” her during a meeting with Joseph Kabila, the then president of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It appears he was a Mossad agent of influence.

Mossad also targeted Bensouda’s successor, the current chief prosecutor Karim Khan. The ICC confirmed there had been “several forms of threats and communications that could be viewed as attempts to unduly influence its activities”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have taken a keen interest in the operation, even sending intelligence teams “instructions” and “areas of interest” regarding their monitoring of ICC officials. One source stressed that Netanyahu was “obsessed, obsessed, obsessed” with finding out what materials the ICC was receiving.

The Sayanim

Mossad has carried out a wide range of operations all over the world. They have involved deception, theft, extortion and blackmail, torture, assassinations, and even false flag bombings. The role of Mossad is often overlooked when the role of the so-called Israel lobby is discussed, but it is an integral part of the strategy of the Zionist movement.

Whine also co-operated in a Mossad operation when the agency was in global charge of attempting to institutionalise the idea that anti-Zionism was Judeophobic - a process that ended with the creation of the so-called “working definition” of “antisemitism.

Mossad effectively kidnapped hundreds of Jewish kids in Morocco to recruit further settlers. It owed its success in part to the fact that Mossad had previously set up the Moroccan intelligence services and they were consequently penetrated by the Zionists. Mossad’s David Littmann and wife Gisele ran the op. David even wrote a book about the op code-named Operation Mural. His wife Gisele is better known as the arch-Islamophobe Bat Ye’or. She popularised the racist theory of Eurabia.

Mossad used a honeytrap in 1986 to lure Mordechai Vanunu the heroic nuclear whistleblower from the UK to Italy so they could kidnap him. He is still not free.

Mossad assassinated famous Palestinian cartoonist and activist Naji Al ali - whose most famous creation was the widely known character Handala - on the streets of West London in 1987. Margaret Thatcher expelled a Mossad operative, who was the handler of the assassin – Arie Regev – as a result.

Mossad used British, French, and Irish passports to fly a team of assassins to Dubai in 2010 to torture and kill a Palestinian leader. Foreign Secretary David Miliband expelled a Mossad officer as a result.

Intelligence operative Shai Masot was famously filmed in 2017 bragging about his intent to “take down” UK Conservative minister Alan Duncan

Mossad officers, referred to as “Katsas”, operate with the aid of a worldwide network of helpers called “Sayanim”. Even the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) admits that the Sayanim exist. Rebecca Federman, an “antisemitism” analyst at the ADL says, “There is a system of sayanim. That’s a reality. There are people who help Israeli intelligence assets around the world.”

Former Mossad operative Victor Ostrovsky has claimed that there are several thousand Sayanim in the UK alone.

Perhaps the most famous Sayan was the media tycoon Robert Maxwell who worked for Mossad for years, and was buried with full state honours on the Mount of Olives [Jabal al-Zaytoun].

Observers might be forgiven for thinking that the whole Maxwell family has been Mossad adjacent, given the role of many of his nine children.

His sons Ian and Kevin Maxwell set up a very spooky looking, relentlessly Zionist, yet obscure think tank in London, Combating Jihadist Terrorism and Extremism (CoJiT).

Isabel, writes Alan Macleod, “another of the nine Maxwell siblings, [was] described by investigative journalist Whitney Webb as ‘Israel’s back door into Silicon Valley,’ Isabel used Robert’s connections to strike deals with some of the tech world’s biggest players, including Microsoft co-founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen. She told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that she saw her work in tech as an opportunity to ‘continue her father’s commitment to the country’. In 2001, Isabel vowed to ‘work only on things involving Israel.’ In a more overtly political move, she also accepted a position as the governor of the Peres Centre for Peace.”

Another daughter, Ghislaine, of course worked very closely with Jeffery Epstein in his Kompromat gathering and sex trafficking operation, widely regarded as run on behalf of the Mossad.

Make no mistake, the Mossad is active today in the UK and elsewhere, aiming to subvert democracy and ensure that the political culture of the West is wholly colonised by Zionists or their little helpers.

****

Investigative researcher, broadcaster, and academic. He is the founder and co-director of the lobbying watchdog Spinwatch and editor of Powerbase.info.