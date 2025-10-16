More on the Trump Gaza "peace" crime and the danger of Western-Zionist child trafficking in southern Syria

Yesterday I went over the developments on the ground in Gaza since Trump presented his “peace” deal charade in Egypt with the inclusion of all the nations that have historically betrayed and prevented Palestinian sovereignty and justice. I then look at the worrying developments in Takfiri-besieged southern Syria, Suwayda, with the arrival of a Trump asset, Tim Ballard. Ballard has a sinister background as a “vigilante fighting child trafficking” while the court cases against him brought by six women who claim sexual assault and other shadowy behaviour, tell a very different story.. this is a very dark story which I will write about shortly. Child trafficking is one of the more demonic harvests from the conflicts orchestrated by the predatory elite who go on to abuse these children through inter-country adoption (legalised trafficking) or worse.

