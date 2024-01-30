Middle East on Fire - Pakistan, Iran border skirmishes signal a new anti-terror alliance
My recent conversation with Twice Told Tales - Setareh Sadeqi in Iran and Chris Weaver
Twice Told Tales - We had the renowned independent journalist @journalistvanessabeeley back on our show to discuss the recent developments in the region, including the Pakistan-Iran missile exchange that happened last week and its implications, the genocide in Gaza, resistance forces and who supports who?
