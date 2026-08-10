Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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ChrisHall
2d

I swear Bonny Lass, never will I Lick the boots of Zionists.

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I Rose's avatar
I Rose
3d

Ohh dear, still a jolt at Putin’s flopping, still hanging on to hopeium & crashing…

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