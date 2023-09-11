Mike Robinson speaks to Vanessa Beeley, Eva Bartlett and Fiorella Isabel about what it's like to report from the front lines of conflict zones, what they have experienced in their interactions with legacy media journalists and what it's like to live and work in Russia and with RT.

Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist, peace activist, photographer and regular contributor to the UK Column. She can be found on Twitter, and on her Substack.

Eva Bartlett is an independent journalist with extensive experience in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013). She has also reported from the Donbass and Venezuela. She can be found on Twitter, and on many other platforms.

Fiorella Isabel is a journalist and geo-political analyst. She can be found on the news at RT, on the Convo Couch, and at her Substack.

***