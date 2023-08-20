Maui tragedy - part of the 'burn back better' campaign?
I cover the recent Smart Island projects targeting Hawaii before fire destroyed Lahaina, Maui
In my section of UK Column News on the 18th August, I cover the recent inferno tragedy in Maui - who benefits and who loses?
The Dying Beast is thrashing violently and will take as many down with it as possible. Will the Tsunami of Human Resistance prevail?
Canada's DEW R&D takes place at Valcartier Quebec near where huge fires broke out in June. Coincidence? Accident? Testing? Connect the dots, these things are not to be dismissed.
It's Paradise, Calif. all over again, only this time more people are paying attention.
And then of course this tragedy in Maui and the way the circumstantial evidence stands out as being anything but "natural" are giving rise to even more questions. Where else is this sort of instantaneous and complete destruction happening ? And where else has this kind of thing already happened?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHeoaIh7cx8
LOOKING FOR CLUES in the CANADIAN FIRES
June 8, 2023
Robert Brame is a forensic arborist who has analyzed 38 California fires and has come up with hundreds of pieces of photographic evidence showing behavior that is IMPOSSIBLE in a normal fire.
[The soils in California where these hyper-incinerations were ignited are effectively sterilized. Nothing grows back. Many of the trees are cooked in place but essentially unburned. Tree species with high water content burn inside out. Window glass is melted—which requires 2,500°, a temperature far higher than normal forest fires ever reach—and anything with metal in it is destroyed. Plastic elements survive what was supposed to be a sweeping “forest fire”—not an in-place, somewhat isolated cremation that skips certain properties.]
@GreatResist2023 2 months ago [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHeoaIh7cx8&lc=Ugx0ejZMoNvhOo0Hqr94AaABAg]
"My family and I lost everything we ever worked for in the 2019 bushfires here in eastern Victoria, Australia. We decided to stay on our acerage but still rebuilding and haven't quite finished yet. I can definitely confirm that fence posts burnt around the wire area and the rest of the post untouched. Most of the forests have recovered but this bushfire was definitely different. The one thing that was strange was no genuine effort was made to fight the fires but instead they evacuated the whole area and allowed it to burn to the ground."
@alittlerant2198 2 months ago [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKUkZ2oOFF0&lc=Ugxj2BffbDBCYUzVwdp4AaABAg]
"I'm in Southern Ontario, and this is unlike anything I have experienced in my 41 years. I can tell you that they were heavily spraying the skies the last two weeks, and I could feel they were using more desiccant chemicals than usual. I felt extremely parched for days, and my Mom felt the same way. No matter how much water I drank, I could not get hydrated. I knew something like this was coming as soon as I saw the Western Provinces on fire and experienced the dryness. Doesn't help that we haven't had a good rainfall in weeks either. It is definitely suspect how these fires were started, and I can tell you that it is not just burning wood/forests. It has smelled strongly of burning plastic or rubber for the last few days. Hard to be outside and looks like a very think blanket of fog covering the cities. This was 100% done by design, as there have never been this many wildfires in Canada at the same time before."