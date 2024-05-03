On UK Column News on Wednesday we covered a wide range of topics. My first report follows on from my republished article on the MAiD (medically assisted deaths) policies in Canada - the gruesome Matt Hancock argues for assisted suicide in the UK:
In my second report I cover the US military build up in Gaza under the pretext of the “humanitarian port” built with rubble containing Palestinian human remains without a doubt. I also look at the rumours that UK military is on the way to Gaza to “support” so called humanitarian efforts.
Here is the full news and line up:
Mike Robinson, Charles Malet and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.
00:20 Matt Hancock In The News Again: Thou Shalt Not Kill
13:31 Data Protection Provided By The Government?
19:20 Different Continent, Same Game: Digital Identity
27:08 Thank You To Our Supporters—We Can’t Do This Without You
29:08 If You Vote, Think Independent
33:33 Israel-Gaza War: Are UK And US Planning To Gain Military Footprints In The Middle East?
39:42 Ongoing Cost Concerns For UK Holocaust Memorial (There Is Already One Anyway)
42:19 Investigatory Powers: What Is The Snooper's Charter All About?
50:56 Nature Recovery, For Sustainable Farming
56:29 Online Safety Update And Media Literacy Update
****
Please do consider subscribing to my Substack and a huge thank you to everyone who does. x
I can forgive you for bringing up Matt Hancock........ reluctantly 🤢😂
Really can anyone ever forget in the days of convid, him pretending to cry at the death of someone and we could see the laughter he was trying to cover and he expects us to trust him on this!!!!
Unfortunately I think it will pass as this past few years they've ignored the publics thoughts and feelings on everything. And yes, it will end up just like the horrific Liverpool Pathway, much used and abused, not that it's really stopped, more just lost its title. And if the thought wasn't there why even mention the disabled and depressed people? We well know why.
As for the UK sending soldiers to assist distributing aid at the new " pier," operation wet boots as it's known, the resistance in Gaza have already stated that if they're carrying weapons as they said they would be doing, they then become combatants.
The story was covered a bit on redacted about the port being constructed in gaza, the aid package the was recently discovered in the omnibus bill to relocate refugees to the US. Many months ago after the oct 7 events it was discussed the massive oil and gas " possibilities " off shore that were in the gaza control. The oil and construction events seem to say the Oct 7 events may have truly been a scripted 9/11. I haven't done a deep dive into your substack to know if you have covered this.