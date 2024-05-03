On UK Column News on Wednesday we covered a wide range of topics. My first report follows on from my republished article on the MAiD (medically assisted deaths) policies in Canada - the gruesome Matt Hancock argues for assisted suicide in the UK:

In my second report I cover the US military build up in Gaza under the pretext of the “humanitarian port” built with rubble containing Palestinian human remains without a doubt. I also look at the rumours that UK military is on the way to Gaza to “support” so called humanitarian efforts.

Here is the full news and line up:

Mike Robinson, Charles Malet and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.

00:20 Matt Hancock In The News Again: Thou Shalt Not Kill

13:31 Data Protection Provided By The Government?

19:20 Different Continent, Same Game: Digital Identity

29:08 If You Vote, Think Independent

33:33 Israel-Gaza War: Are UK And US Planning To Gain Military Footprints In The Middle East?

39:42 Ongoing Cost Concerns For UK Holocaust Memorial (There Is Already One Anyway)

42:19 Investigatory Powers: What Is The Snooper's Charter All About?

50:56 Nature Recovery, For Sustainable Farming

56:29 Online Safety Update And Media Literacy Update

