Live from Lebanon with International War-zone Journalist Vanessa Beeley

I really enjoyed this conversation, Rasheed asked some very interesting questions. You can subscribe to his channel on YouTube here.
****
Thank you to everyone who subscribes to my Substack or makes a one-off donation. Your contributions are hugely appreciated and they enable me to keep doing the work I do. Please keep commenting also - feedback is also very important (respectful ;-)
Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.