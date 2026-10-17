Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
Oct 17

If you look up comprador class you will find Lebanon at the top of the list. It is so shameful.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Matthew Rhodes's avatar
Matthew Rhodes
7d

This is not good news for Lebanon Men like a Rubio are Zionist schills https://fmlc.substack.com/p/altering-the-republican-party-marco?r=pk33y If I were to summarize this correctly, These are unacceptable terms Hezbollah has a right to be armed, to declare Lebanon's sovereignty etc. Hasn't Rubio read America's Declaration of Independence. I am also wondering when Rubio will acknowledge Israel's slaughter and violation of the Lebanese people.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 vanessa beeley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture