Israel continues its destruction of entire Lebanese villages and towns in the south of the country. It detonates at will, bringing homes and businesses to an end. This is since the alleged ceasefire negotiated directly with the enemies of half the Lebanese population and against the wishes of many who see Lebanese unity in the place of sectarian divide. The outrage is muted. Apart from PR trips to the south, little leadership sympathy or support is directed towards the Lebanese people who are, daily, bombed, displaced, murdered and kidnapped.

At the same time the State or rather the President (Aoun) and the fawning Prime Minister Nawaf Salam continue to hand over what is left of Lebanese sovereignty - on a platter to the Zionists and to Trump.

In January 2026, there were 20 Lebanese citizens detained in Zionist prisons, including 9 taken after the November 2024 ceasefire and 11 taken during the war. In September 2026, five civilians were released via the Red Cross as part of an exchange deal for missing remains of Zionist-aligned Lebanese Jewish leaders killed in the 1980s. In addition to the 20 known citizens, there are 38 captives whose fate remains unknown. Then there are long-term detainees who have been held by the Zionists for more than 20 years.

Trump has promised to “help” Aoun to resolve the situation in Lebanon but without any pressure on “Israel” to withdraw or to relinquish their campaign of ethnic cleansing in the South. During his July meeting with Trump, Aoun did not apply the pressure he should, as President of the Lebanese State in its entirety. Instead he acted as the pawn he is in a game with much higher stakes. A game he entered as a subordinate with no cards to play and zero bargaining power. Aoun simply doffed his cap to the genocidal entity and its enablers in Washington:

“On Tuesday, Aoun did not mention Israeli abuses in his comments next to Trump. Instead, he heaped praise on the US leader and hailed the US-brokered framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which conditions Israeli withdrawal on disarming Hezbollah.

“I would like to thank President Trump, really, and his team for the historic visit and for the historic achievement that we did together by signing the framework with the ultimate objective of ending the state of hostility between Lebanon and Israel forever”

Forever? Really? Mr President you still have Lebanese citizens in Zionist jails. You still have your people under bombardment, drone attacks, sniping, artillery fire. Your agricultural land is being saturated with White Phosphorous and Glyphosate. Farmers are being murdered in broad daylight, by Zionist bullets and drone strikes or even by unexploded ordnance.

Endangered and vulnerable ecosystems are being wiped out. Mountains are being levelled. Historic heritage sites bombed and detonated. Children are being killed, entire families erased in one strike. Hospitals bombed or isolated from access by the occupation forces that have closed roads and who bomb the ambulances and paramedics, not once, not twice, but three or four times when they are trying to save the lives of YOUR people Mr President. This is not an ‘end’, this is just the beginning of the Hell you have opened the gates to.

Israel does not ever genuinely accept ceasefire. It only responds to a committed military deterrent. Deals made in Washington are meaningless. Not because “Israel” determines US policy but because the two run in parallel. There are no rifts, there are no differences of opinion. There is the theatre of war. The sleight of political hand to present the illusion of divided power. The goal is the same, the path will diverge but ultimately, the agenda and the endgame are foregone conclusions. Lebanon must be rendered a territory under the control of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia without the ability to defend itself. Left only with a toothless security force that can be used against the Lebanese people when they resist the incoming global capitalist juggernaut or Zionist supremacism.

Then, as if this were not enough, Aoun takes further steps that serve only the Zionist bloc. Lebanese authorities recently seized approximately 780 kilograms (1,720 pounds) of explosives, including TNT and C-4, from a vehicle at the Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint in the Bekaa Valley, linking the shipment to Hezbollah. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has intervened to prevent the return of the materials to Hezbollah to be used against Israeli occupation forces in the south.

According to Zionist mouthpiece Axios - Rubio urged Aoun to “hold accountable all those who ordered, financed and directed the shipment, and underscored that returning explosives to Hezbollah should be out of the question.”

Aoun assured Rubio that the Lebanese army and security forces are fully implementing decisions to prevent armed displays, confiscate weapons and ammunition, and combat smuggling, the president’s office said. Aoun also stressed that the judicial authorities will show no leniency toward those responsible and will enforce the laws without favoritism.

A report in Al Akhbar (Arabic) revealed that Aoun seeks the arrest of Hezbollah officials in Lebanon. Judical warrants have been issued to the security agencies to arrest the Head of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unity and his assistant. “The move is intended to establish the identities of all other individuals involved”. Rather than defend the right of the Lebanese people to resist ethnic cleansing and occupation by a hostile, genocidal force backed by the powerful Imperialist alliance - Aoun prefers to penalise the legitimate Lebanese Resistance on behalf of Tel Aviv and Washington.

Then you have the case of a former Syrian Arab Army commander who was kidnapped, at gun point, in the Metn area of Beirut. Turkish and HTS/Jolani intelligence were involved in the capture of Ali Kayali from his home. This was an intelligence operation that clearly breached Lebanese sovereignty and exposed a government unable to protect either the country’s residents or territorial integrity. According to a report from Vocal Politics (video below) a Syrian security source told AFP that the abduction was carried out in collaboration with Lebanese authorities. If confirmed, this would mean that the violation of Lebanese sovereignty was not simply enabled by the state’s failure to act, but potentially facilitated by its own security apparatus.

The accusations levied against Kayali by the Takfiri regime instated in Damascus by MI6, CIA, Mossad and MIT are not only questionable but were not investigated by the Lebanese state before the unlawful and violent capture of an individual given residency in Lebanon. No extradition application was submitted, at least it has not been reported. If you would like to read a little more about the Baniyas and Al Bayda massacres in 2013 you can get a more objective analysis here:

Media Disinformation and Coverup of Atrocities Committed by US Sponsored Syria “Rebels”

Finally, fearing a Zionist escalation against Iran, Lebanon, or both, pre-election in “Israel” it is reported that: according to a State Department official, Rubio also urged direct communication between the Lebanese and Israeli armies to prevent clashes, reduce the risk of miscalculation and advance the phased implementation of the trilateral framework.

Should Aoun capitulate to this directive from Rubio he will ask the Lebanese Armed forces to speak directly to the entity that has murdered Lebanese families, children and civilians without any accountability from the state other than hollow promises from Washington to put “pressure” on “Israel” to withdraw. This is a betrayal of Lebanon’s sovereignty and its people, and of the army that should be enabled to defend the country against invasion, land theft, and genocidal occupation. Any national Army should not be directed by their ‘commander in chief’ to dialogue with an occupying entity to secure concessions on Lebanese land.

UPDATE: From political_Aya on X:

According to Al-Akhbar, Joseph Aoun had asked Army Intelligence to expand its investigation into the explosives truck case. Following this, al-Hajj moved to issue judicial warrants to the security agencies to arrest Abdallah and Ayoub on the grounds that they were aware of the explosives truck and were responsible for the matter, and with the aim of identifying all other individuals responsible.



Hezbollah MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi posted on X: “Stop your fabrications, nonsense, and false rumors… No judicial warrants have been issued against anyone from the party!”



Reports that the Lebanese Army has been deployed in several neighborhoods across Dahyeh (Beirut's Southern Suburb) have spread this morning.



Aoun continues to push for internal strife and a confrontation between the Resistance and the Army, when both parties have explicitly stated that they will not raise their weapons against each other. Aoun and Salam's regime consider following U.S. commands a higher priority than national security and fighting to preserve Lebanon's land and sovereignty.

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