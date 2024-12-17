Leaving Syria under control of terrorist groups
Crispin Flintoff speaks to Vanessa Beeley
Russian troops convoy leaving Damascus.
My recent conversation with The Crispin Flintoff Show:
****
Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you to everyone for your support xx
Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can you post the actual link to watch the film, "The Veto"? I'm only finding a short promo.
Also, this happened today. Not many people seem to be talking about it but I think it is very important in relation to the US/Israeli/Turkiye attack on Syria.
https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/12/nato-kiev-terrorism-raises-the-shot-russias-chemical-defense-chief-killed-in-a-blast/