Latin America is the new Palestine as the Zionist tentacles dig in across the LATAM region

I want to share this thread written by Dr Carlos Cruz Mosquera of ANTICONQUISTA:

Chavismo has not been overthrown; it is wounded.



Western/white Latin American watchers are pronouncing the Bolivarian project as dead, claiming that Delcy has “overthrown” Chavismo.



Here’s a thread that rejects this premature conclusion

By our senior editor Dr Carlos Cruz Mosquera.

A more mature and nuanced analysis from the Left is that Venezuela’s Bolivarian project is wounded, and that some aspects are more affected than others. Importantly, reports from within the country indicate that the Bolivarian project continues in terms of providing social and public programmes for the masses.

Furthermore, we continue to see significant efforts to break the ongoing US sanctions in order to sustain these popular programmes.



This is why it is important that we do not fall into simplistic and impulsive denunciations of Delcy and her administration.

Importantly, what the denunciations of the Western leftists fail to focus on is the central role of their own movements and governments in all of this. Their own leftist movements have not only been ineffective in terms of supporting Venezuelan sovereignty, they have failed to bring about anything close to the Bolivarian project.

Moreover, stating that Chavismo has been overthrown or that it’s a spent force ignores the millions of Venezuela - not just those in government - that continue to make up the project. This Eurocentric, frankly racist, perspective ignores the millions of Venezuelans who continue to be on the streets for Chavismo.

We must recognise, however, that there is a serious issue when it comes to certain policies, particularly international solidarity. We have seen that Chavismo’s renowned anti-imperialist stance has been affected.

Importantly, the recent case involving the extradition of former diplomat Alex Saab has led many to portray it as the last nail in the project’s coffin. And while it does appear to be a serious betrayal, the reality is more complicated — a reality that Western Latin American watchers, from their remote offices, are often slow to grasp.

It could be true, as Delcy’s government argues, that Saab was both an effective trade envoy for the Bolivarians and, at the same time, involved in irregular dealings. This is not a stretch, considering that Saab’s lawyer and close associate was none other than Abelardo de la Espriella — Colombia’s Trump-style far-right presidential candidate, known for his close links to criminal networks in Colombia and across the region.

Yes, agreed: if he committed a crime, then he should be tried at home, whether in Colombia or Venezuela. However, portraying Saab as an innocent loyalist being betrayed misses the nuance of the case — nuances often overlooked by overzealous Western leftists with simplistic positions, in which our protracted processes are seen as either wholly heroic or wholly villainous.

The comradely position to take on Venezuela — and on our whole region right now — is to accept that imperialism has impacted our projects in recent times. But also to recognise that our people continue to resist, sometimes forced to compromise, yet always seeking to create social, economic, and political space to continue deepening our projects. In the end, Venezuela’s people will triumph and reclaim the path that Chávez envisioned.

END OF THREAD.

From my own perspective, following conversations with the Venezuelan Ambassador to Syria and Lebanon whom I have known since 2017 - while the situation is critical and definitely precarious, we should not underestimate the below-radar duress that Venezuela is facing. Nor should we underestimate the behind-the-scenes efforts being made by the Chavistas to secure their President and First Lady, to help Cuba and to continue their Resistance Axis alliances.

Biomorgi recently wrote this statement on X:

The far-right scavengers are frantically searching for food. They're failures, and all they have left is to scavenge for scraps. Just like the "CIA influencers." Those who, while profiting from the Revolution, even wrote personalized books about the Bolivarian leaders. Now that their gravy train has dried up, they're strangely critical. Those who speak Spanish very well, but with a thick American accent.



So what I am writing is directed to comrades who may be confused, and with good reason.



A few days ago I posted that this is not the time to throw darts, but to build bridges. To generate solid arguments, based on real facts, so that our comrades who have always fought for and defended this beautiful Venezuelan process of change and justice can continue the necessary battle and we can maintain our firm commitment to the collective construction of a more just system.



I think no one doubts that a new era is dawning in the world. What has been brewing for years is finally coming to fruition. As history has consistently shown, every change of era brings with it traumas and very complex situations.



Venezuela, whose certified oil reserves are the largest on the planet, was not going to go unnoticed or be left out of this global realignment. We must not forget that we live in a world where fossil fuels remain fundamental to the development of nations, especially for global powers.



The empire, whose moral decay is plain for all to see, has dealt a very hard blow to Venezuelans. We must be brave and acknowledge this fact, without hesitation or reservation. The US took advantage of its technological and military supremacy to attack our homeland. They have violated our sovereignty. I think that's quite clear by now.



In my humble opinion, that disproportionate and completely unjustified aggression by the US was entirely unnecessary. Venezuela is a land of peace. It always has been, and we have always welcomed with open arms anyone who has come to our country in search of new horizons.



But the US, whose imperial structure is crumbling and whose credibility is seriously questioned, needed to send a message to the international community. And they used us as cannon fodder for it. Just listen to President Trump's speech in Davos and it all becomes clear.



Perhaps we, in our pacifist leanings, were naive and believed that the US wouldn't dare launch such an operation because it would reflect very poorly on them in the eyes of the world. But the US doesn't care at all what the world thinks. They have an unlimited license for aggression. All the peoples of the world must internalize this.



Brothers and sisters in the struggle. Venezuela has not surrendered. It is not kneeling before anyone. It is not a protectorate. It is not any of that nonsense they have tried to spread to demoralize us. The noble and courageous people of Venezuela have withstood years of intense pressure and aggression, not only from the United States, but from all the subservient governments of this continent, Europe, and other parts of the world; as well as international institutions and organizations such as the UN, the OAS, the IMF, the World Bank, the world's private banks, etc.



Are there other examples of besieged towns? Of course there are. Do those towns have large, enormous hydrocarbon reserves? Yes, they do.



Are these nations possessing vast reserves of fossil fuels and minerals, located in the same hemisphere as the most powerful empire in human history, and is that empire currently governed by highly morally committed individuals? I'm not so sure about that. What is absolutely certain, however, is that Venezuela meets those criteria.



Trying to compare ourselves to other nations or other peoples seems absurd to me. Each country has its own realities, idiosyncrasies, culture, strengths, vulnerabilities, beliefs, and a long list of other things that everyone should be aware of. I insist. We suffered a very hard blow, and that must always be kept in mind in any analysis we do.



Colleagues, I invite you to broaden your perspective and delve deeper into the analysis. Let's examine what is happening in the world and how events are unfolding.



Comrades, I invite you to evaluate and reflect before making any judgments or reaching conclusions that do a disservice to the movements for change and are used by our enemies. The enemies of the people.



History is full of examples where countries in the midst of war conducted parallel negotiations. Countries that were invaded and were fighting and negotiating at the same time.



Some have even spoken of surrender. What a flippant view. A battle should not be seen merely as a confrontation using weapons of war.



We are fighting. We are fighting to prevent fascism from taking over our homeland. We are fighting to keep Venezuela at peace. We are fighting to maintain national unity and the Republic after the lethal blow dealt to us, in which more than 100 Venezuelans were killed, the President and his wife were kidnapped, and our sovereignty was violated. We are fighting to improve our capabilities as a state. In short, we are fighting, putting the national interest first.



I know there are many questions. Many uncertainties. But we must trust in the vanguard of our Bolivarian movement. The Bolivarian leadership has been given a very difficult task. Extremely difficult. Let us not forget that we are the children of Bolívar. Questions? We all have questions and criticisms. We all have doubts and uncertainties. But as Chávez said many times:



"Irreverence in discussion, loyalty in action."



At this moment, perhaps more than ever before, our homeland is threatened, the nation is experiencing very complex times, and its sovereignty is under attack. Therefore, compatriots, brothers and sisters in the struggle, we must act with great caution and maturity. Maintaining peace, ensuring the functioning of the state, preventing bloodshed, and safeguarding the Republic are no easy tasks.



I've heard some very petty people questioning the very concept of the Republic. Again, as Chávez said, let them deal with their selfishness and technicalities. People who, by the way, bear a great deal of responsibility for what's happening to us today. But let's not get distracted by that. This isn't the time for it. History will judge them.



Let us remain steadfast. Let us have faith in the project. Let us remember when Commander Chávez passed away and President Maduro won the election by a very narrow margin in 2013, followed by the electoral debacle of 2015. Many at that time began to criticize, to distance themselves from the Bolivarian movement, and even tried to fracture Chavismo. We have already seen how that story ended: with a profoundly ignorant and incompetent young man swearing himself in as president, with the plundering of the nation, with sanctions, with sabotage, with violent protests, with the blocking of food and medicine for the people, among other abuses. As the saying goes, "You reap what you sow."



It is in setbacks and difficulties that political stature and the capacity for analysis and direction are most required.



It was not for nothing that the greatest politician and military strategist ever born in our land was called the "Man of Difficulties." And remembering that Bolívar, I conclude by saying:



“A man of honor has no other homeland than that in which the rights of citizens are protected and the sacred nature of humanity is respected.”

QUESTION: I totally agree with your points, but sometimes I feel like the government doesn't give us the media tools to defend the revolution, for example, the Alex Saab case, I have no doubt there are reasons for his deportation, but how do we defend that decision? JB RESPONSE: It's true, compatriot. Perhaps we're failing in our communication. But as President Maduro said many times: it had to be in silence.



We're in a very complex moment and we must be quite bold and cautious. It's widely known that the US was behind Saab, from the very day of the aggression against Venezuela. He was deported more than 4 months after that fateful January 3rd. Our leadership must know something. Something was investigated. Something must have been found. Otherwise, I think, if the idea was to hand him over just for the sake of handing him over, they would have done it just a few days after the aggression.



And, as Interim President Delcy Rodríguez said, every decision is made thinking of the nation's well-being. Let's trust our leadership. The truth will be known at the right time.



A hug.

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