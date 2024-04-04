Israel claims aid workers killed by mistake, satellite images prove otherwise - but who are the WCK workers in Gaza?

My report for UK Column News on the Zionist deliberate targeting of World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza. Who is this organisation? Why are they there really and who does the fall out from this attack benefit?

The following remarks are from Lawyers of Light on Telegram:

UK aid workers killed in Gaza were linked to the SAS/SBS - elite sections of the British Miliatry. It's smelling like it wasn't an 'accident' in our opinion. Why were they killed? And exactly why were they there. Is there more to this story?

"All three were former soldiers in the British military, and worked as private security contractors for UK-based firm Solace Global"

Solace Global’s current and only director is David John Peach.

“Peach of Solace Global has more than 10 years of experience in the private security industry, and almost 20 years as a Royal Marine to draw on before that.

“Solace Global offers security services for corporations and high-profile individuals such as travelling business executives or media teams in dangerous areas, or high-net-worth individuals or families. One of their areas of expertise is mobile security such as private aeroplanes, shipping or superyachts”

In 2014 Solace Global announced the formation of a “prominent security Advisory Board” "to draw on its extensive experience and knowledge in global security, intelligence and risk management to help facilitate the company’s growth and further develop its expertise”, appointing Michael Crawford CMG and Russell Corn to the newly formed board. We cannot see if either or both are still with Solace from a cursory check, (too busy at work but sure someone can dig deeper).

Michael Crawford CMG - an independent consultant specialising in strategic political risk in the Middle East since 2010. He served the British Government at home and overseas between 1981 and 2009, including in Yemen, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. During his career, he worked on Middle East and South Asian politics, counter-terrorism, counter-proliferation and global security issues.

Russell Corn - a former UK Special Forces officer. Began career as the Group Operational Security Manager at Prudential Plc, but left to build the UK and European operations of Diligence Inc, “quickly positioning it as one of the top tier risk management and advisory firms in Europe”.

In 2011 Russell established Fulcrum Consulting Ltd, which advises corporate and private clients in matters relating to counter-party risk, political risk, business intelligence and security. Russell is also a Partner in Fulcrum Chamber LLP and as such is one of the first non-lawyers to be accepted into a law firm following the Legal Services Act of 2007.

Smells like it could be black ops, government initiated, off books work tbh. And what is a former head of counter party risk at a law firm doing in Palestine? Or did these guys see something they should not have whilst providing security services to the aid agency?

Corn has several other appts related to companies called Fulcrum on companies house and when you look at linked directors of those it all looks a bit murky. Needs further investigation as there is a link to an Esther Dowling of Fulcrum Diligence, a company who were awarded a £100,000 contract from the Dept for Levelling Up and Housing UK in 2022 for financial consultancy. Might be something. Might be nothing.

End quote.

I also reported on the Israeli attack on the Iranian Consulate building in Damascus on Monday:

Finally a quick report on the UK regime’s lack of transparency over a legal report that determines Israel has violated International Law in Gaza and recommending that the UK ceases arms supply to the Zionist entity.

