Israel, Washington Escalate Prospects of Regional MidEast War
Mnar Adley of Mint Press News, Daniel McAdams, Vanessa Beeley
Palestinian solidarity rally yesterday (13th October) in Damascus, Syria. Photo: Vanessa Beeley
MintPress founder and director Mnar Adley is joined by Daniel McAdams, director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace, and Vanessa Beeley, an independent journalist who specializes in the Middle East. Israel targeted Hezbollah in Lebanon and bombed Syria and Gaza in the same week with full US, EU and British support. Many worry this could expand into a larger war that could draw Iran. Our guests will discuss the war hawks in Washington supporting this bloodlust and what all of this means for the region.
Seymour Hersh – Oct. 12, 2023 – Netanyahu is Finished -- The Bibi doctrine—his belief that he could control Hamas—compromised Israeli security and has now begat a bloody war
Hamas was promoted and financed for years by “our beloved” Bibi, who believed that Arafat’s secular PLO was a more serious enemy. Hamas was also rejecting a two-state solution just like Bibi and his extremists who together with US sabotaged a two-state solution for decades
