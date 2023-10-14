Palestinian solidarity rally yesterday (13th October) in Damascus, Syria. Photo: Vanessa Beeley

MintPress founder and director Mnar Adley is joined by Daniel McAdams, director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace, and Vanessa Beeley, an independent journalist who specializes in the Middle East. Israel targeted Hezbollah in Lebanon and bombed Syria and Gaza in the same week with full US, EU and British support. Many worry this could expand into a larger war that could draw Iran. Our guests will discuss the war hawks in Washington supporting this bloodlust and what all of this means for the region.

Watch:

***

