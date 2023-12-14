Zionist forces round up civilians, strip them naked and collectively humiliate them. Nazi tactics? Apparently not according to the UK Metropolitan Police.

My first report covers recent threats by the Zionist regime to force Hezbollah north of the Litani River in Lebanon. I also look at the military situation on the ground in Gaza that is not going well for the IOF.

My second report covers the UK Metropolitan Police doxxing pro-Palestine protestors for carrying “anti-Semitic” placards the Police have been told to disagree with. Never mind the genocide of Semites by non-Semites in Occupied Palestine.

My third report covers Steven Spielberg wading in to bring Hollywood to shore up the failing Zionist Hasbara, largely debunked by Israeli media outlets:

My final report covers the ZARA boycott after they modelled bodies in shrouds amongst rubble. The Yemen war against Zionist economy and the censorship within the medical profession by the Israel lobby.

