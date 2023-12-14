Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
Israel trying to push Hezbollah north of Litani River, Spielberg wades in to Hollywood "Hamas atrocities, Met. police dox protestors for telling the truth, ZARA boycott worked
My report for UK Column News 13th December
Zionist forces round up civilians, strip them naked and collectively humiliate them. Nazi tactics? Apparently not according to the UK Metropolitan Police.
My first report covers recent threats by the Zionist regime to force Hezbollah north of the Litani River in Lebanon. I also look at the military situation on the ground in Gaza that is not going well for the IOF.
My second report covers the UK Metropolitan Police doxxing pro-Palestine protestors for carrying “anti-Semitic” placards the Police have been told to disagree with. Never mind the genocide of Semites by non-Semites in Occupied Palestine.
My third report covers Steven Spielberg wading in to bring Hollywood to shore up the failing Zionist Hasbara, largely debunked by Israeli media outlets:
My final report covers the ZARA boycott after they modelled bodies in shrouds amongst rubble. The Yemen war against Zionist economy and the censorship within the medical profession by the Israel lobby.
I have just finished watching your videos on Odysee and expressed some opinions on there but I'm happy to comment against the vile adverts of Zara. This time people should not end their boycott as they did over what the Palestinian model suffered, they must realise that the side Zara is on is the Zionist one and will never change.
I can only imagine how any Palestinian feels if they see those adverts, haven't they suffered enough without Zara kicking them when they're down.
As for Spielberg, no doubt he feels a film coming on filled with lies and distorted views.
Also enjoyed seeing you on ? Scott Ritter being the other guest. I'm not sure how he thinks a two state solution could ever work after the horrors down the decades. I wouldn't trust Israel so I doubt Palestinians would either, it would be living on edge wondering all of the time if Israel were planning an attack.