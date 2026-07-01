Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Israel pushes Jolani towards cross-border aggression to destroy Hezbollah - Syria Podcast 11

I sit down with Mike Robinson of UK Column to run through the risk of a Syrian Al Qaeda strike against Lebanon
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vanessa beeley and UK Column
Jul 01, 2026

I go through some of the developments in Syria that I have been writing about recently. Nothing is written in stone. Jolani’s position is increasingly precarious with every new schism that is appearing in Syrian society since December 2024. Israel is continuing to invade and occupy territory in southern Syria while Jolani sits on his hands. How much longer can Jolani hang on to power? I will be writing about this next…

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