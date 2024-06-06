Fires rage in upper occupied Galilee and Golan territories after missile attacks by Hezbollah.

My first report covers the seizure of Scott Ritter’s passport as he was boarding a plane to Istanbul en route to St. Petersburg for an economic conference. This violation of pretty much every US amendment on free speech and the right to travel followed on from a campaign by the Clooney Foundation for Justice to target Russian journalists and advocates for Russia in the war against NATO aka Ukraine.

My second report covers the looming certainty of escalation in Lebanon as both Israel and Hezbollah strike deeper into enemy territory.

You can watch the whole news program at UK Column.

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you to all those who already do! xx