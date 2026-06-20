Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Donna Ross's avatar
Donna Ross
18hEdited

Damn the terrorist, Apartheid State of “Israel”! I fear there will be no peace in the Middle East until the Apartheid Zionist Regime is dismantled. That day cannot come soon enough! May Mona RIP and may God protect her memory and her house and all the turtles she bravely nurtured and protected!

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I Rose's avatar
I Rose
18h

“The Zionists want to strip this planet of all the goodness, the kindness and humanity, they suck the world dry of life wherever they exist. They are the plague of this age.”

Yes.

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