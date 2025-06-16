Occupied Palestine after a rain of Iranian missiles on Zionist settler homes

VERY important summary and one of the best descriptions I have seen recently, of what Israel is, on X by Cedar Salvo:

Israel isn’t a state with an army. It’s an army with a state. The claim that Israel "hides military bases among civilians" is an extreme understatement. The reality is far more sinister: Israel is not a normal country with civilian governance, but a militarized occupation masquerading as one — it itself is a sprawling military base with ‘civilian zones’ artificially embedded to support the occupation and protect the regime. Imagine a U.S. military base with an elementary school placed inside to deter attacks: this reflects Israel's approach, scaled up over decades.

In most nations, governments exist to serve their people. In Israel, the people serve the military. Over 75 years of occupation, Israel has methodically embedded its civilian infrastructure within a sprawling network of military installations — not the other way around. The IOF’s headquarters in central ‘Tel Aviv’, surrounded by high-rises and cafes, is not an exception but the rule.

The accusation of "human shields" hurled at Palestinians is pure projection. Every Israeli settler in occupied territory is, by Israel’s own logic too, a human shield. Israeli "civilian" towns in the West Bank are not organic communities but strategically placed forward bases, designed to fracture Palestinian continuity and secure territorial control.

This dynamic is critical to understand as their wailing propaganda about Iran targeting civilians hits a crescendo. Israel’s air defense systems, like Iron Dome, are often placed in populated areas, yet these are legitimate military targets, not defensive assets as framed by Western narratives. Their mobility suggests Israel knowingly uses residential areas as cover.

Hospitals routinely treat combatants alongside non-combatants, blending military and civilian roles. Similarly, intelligence from Hezbollah’s Hodhod drone indicates military installations atop Haifa University, using students to shield IOF operations, confirming that Israel weaponizes its own population centers to deter attacks.

By Israel’s own definition, any nation embedding military assets in cities is guilty of human shielding. Yet Israel does this systematically, from intelligence hubs beneath ‘Tel Aviv’ skyscrapers to artillery positions beside settlements.

Israel’s entire existence as a settler-colonial project relies on this bait-and-switch: portraying its militarized outposts as "civilian" while crying victim when they’re attacked. The world will no longer indulge this fiction.

