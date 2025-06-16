Israel isn't a state with an army - it's an army with a state
Israel is not a normal country with civilian governance, but a militarized occupation masquerading as one
Occupied Palestine after a rain of Iranian missiles on Zionist settler homes
VERY important summary and one of the best descriptions I have seen recently, of what Israel is, on X by Cedar Salvo:
Israel isn’t a state with an army. It’s an army with a state. The claim that Israel "hides military bases among civilians" is an extreme understatement. The reality is far more sinister: Israel is not a normal country with civilian governance, but a militarized occupation masquerading as one — it itself is a sprawling military base with ‘civilian zones’ artificially embedded to support the occupation and protect the regime. Imagine a U.S. military base with an elementary school placed inside to deter attacks: this reflects Israel's approach, scaled up over decades.
In most nations, governments exist to serve their people. In Israel, the people serve the military. Over 75 years of occupation, Israel has methodically embedded its civilian infrastructure within a sprawling network of military installations — not the other way around. The IOF’s headquarters in central ‘Tel Aviv’, surrounded by high-rises and cafes, is not an exception but the rule.
The accusation of "human shields" hurled at Palestinians is pure projection. Every Israeli settler in occupied territory is, by Israel’s own logic too, a human shield. Israeli "civilian" towns in the West Bank are not organic communities but strategically placed forward bases, designed to fracture Palestinian continuity and secure territorial control.
This dynamic is critical to understand as their wailing propaganda about Iran targeting civilians hits a crescendo. Israel’s air defense systems, like Iron Dome, are often placed in populated areas, yet these are legitimate military targets, not defensive assets as framed by Western narratives. Their mobility suggests Israel knowingly uses residential areas as cover.
Hospitals routinely treat combatants alongside non-combatants, blending military and civilian roles. Similarly, intelligence from Hezbollah’s Hodhod drone indicates military installations atop Haifa University, using students to shield IOF operations, confirming that Israel weaponizes its own population centers to deter attacks.
By Israel’s own definition, any nation embedding military assets in cities is guilty of human shielding. Yet Israel does this systematically, from intelligence hubs beneath ‘Tel Aviv’ skyscrapers to artillery positions beside settlements.
Israel’s entire existence as a settler-colonial project relies on this bait-and-switch: portraying its militarized outposts as "civilian" while crying victim when they’re attacked. The world will no longer indulge this fiction.
***
Completely agree, the biggest salient is how they’ve managed it, through money, laundered, aid from the U.S circa $3-5 billion per annum minimum which finds it’s way back to the donor country by way of political donations, and or is used to primary any politician who challenges the Terrorist, Genocidal, Apartheid, Oppressor, Refuge and Sanctuary to Sexual Deviants of every Descriptive, Sodomist and Rapist State..
it’s truly despicable and surely the U.S, U.K, French, German, Spanish electorates can see and understand this, how their politicians have been compromised… add the intimidation, threats, coercion resulting from Mossad activity, and you begging to realise how it’s done.. I mean seriously the Mossad must have the most salacious depraved shitzen over every U.S politician and shill who trumpets, supports and calls for more of this deranged, psychotic behaviour by the Terrorist, Apartheid, Genocidal, Oppressor, Sodomising, Raping, Welcoming of Sexual Predators of every perversion no Qs Asked .. State, that Nation construct Israel, yep, sure as shit they have the most damaging footage, audio or images of the worst depravities committed … boy oh boy, Epstein, Rupert Maxwell and Daughter, together Epstein, Diddy sure were busy… providing the insurance against the Dollars paid… just in case, makes you think doesn’t it, how else to explain their prioritising that lot over you, your family, the constituents in Western Nations who put them, the political class and the political appointees into power.. just saying Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand
'Every accusation is a confession.' What a salient illustration of this principle. It's all been inverted.