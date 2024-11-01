Graffiti reported to be in Wellington, New Zealand

Because of the time limits I have at the moment, I will provide shorter posts until I can get internet and computer usage for long enough to follow up with a full article. This section of an article by the editor of Lebanese media outlet Al Akhbar, Ibrahim Al Amin provides a succinct and accurate description of what Israel’s agenda is in the region:

"Yesterday the clown Hochstein returned from a new show. To be honest, the problem is not with the man who does what is good for him or what is required of him, but with those who still listen to him and take him seriously, With those who believe that the Americans are in a position to pressure Israel to stop the war in Lebanon."

"In practice we are facing one truth and that is that Israel is acting with the same tools against Gaza and against Lebanon. It started the same thing in Syria and is preparing to move to Iraq and then to Yemen. Netanyahu does not hide his continued preparations to strike Iran. Those who demand to separate the arenas do not want to understand that what Israel is doing with the support of the United States, Britain, Germany, and with the partnership of several Arab countries, is the unification of the arenas by force."

"Since this is the case, the resistance project is the only option and the alternative is life or death by starvation in oppression and humiliation. And anyone who continues to accuse the resistance (Hezbollah) of being responsible for what is happening should know that from now on he is a partner in this aggression."

Watch - the beautiful neighborhood of Sfeir in Dahyeh after the wave of Zionist attacks this morning in the capital:

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you to all who already do xxx