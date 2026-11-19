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My reports for UK Column News yesterday where I cover the sequence of events that indicate the Israeli desperation to “finish the job” in Iran - meanwhile on the 17th, 7 oil tankers were damaged in collision with Iranian mines in the restricted waters of the Hormuz Strait and the US National Security communication system suffered outages but it was not a “cyber attack”.

I also include a section with David Miller where he discusses the latest attempt, in the UK, to define criticism of Zionism as anti-semitism. You can watch the full news at UK Column and there you will find all the show notes and links.

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