According to the Syrian Ministry of Defence - on June 26th at 23.40 the Zionist entity launched an attack from the occupied Syrian Golan territories. Syrian Air Defence successfully intercepted the majority of the missiles. However, the aggression killed two civilians and injured one Syrian Arab Army soldier.

Israel targeted a building belonging to the Iranian Jihad Al Binaa Foundation (Construction Jihad) which is involved in the reconstruction of the Hajira area of the Damascus countryside. They also played a crucial role in the rebuilding of Lebanon after the 2006 war with Israel in cooperation with Hezbollah.

An air-defence radar system was also targeted east of Al Malah city in the southern Sweida countryside. These targets are close to the Sayyeda Zainab shrine in the eastern Damascus suburbs. Not only were two civilians reported killed but many were also injured in the attack.

This attack comes as the Iranian Embassy in Damascus (targeted by Israel earlier this year) announced that the Iranian Presidential elections will be held on the 28th June and that polling stations were to be provided across Syria - including the shrines of Sayyeda Zainab and Ruqayyah in Damascus.

This will not be reported by Western Zionist partisan media outlets.

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack and thank you to all those who already do. xx