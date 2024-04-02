Israel destroys the Iranian Consular building which is part of the Iranian Embassy compound in central Damascus.

I will be doing more reports for UK Column News tomorrow but here are a couple of interviews I did yesterday. First for RT literally immediately after the Zionist aggression:

The following martyrs among the IRGC advisors in Damascus have been confirmed. Martyr Commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi - Martyr Commander Mohammad Haji Rahimi - Martyr Hussein Amanollahi - Martyr Sayyid Mahdi Jalalti - Martyr Mohsen Sadegh - Martyr Ali Agha Babayi - Martyr Sayyid Ali Salehi.

Syrian Arab Army soldiers were also martyred and there were injuries and martyrs among civilians. This was two hours before Iftar (breaking of the Ramadan fast) and in a busy central area of Damascus - Mezzeh highway.

From Press TV - Born in 1960, Zahedi joined the IRGC in 1980 and was a commander of the elite force during the Iraqi-imposed war in 1980-88.

He was the commander of the IRGC Air Force from 2005 to 2006. Later he served as the IRGC Ground Force Commander from 2006 to 2008.

Zahedi served as a commander of the IRGC Quds Force from 2008 to 2016.

Video of the devastation immediately after the attack:

Nour News Agency, affiliated with the Iranian National Security Council:

“Everything is ready for harsh revenge on the evil rulers of Israel.”

The Zionist regime has embarked on a dangerous adventure by attacking the Iranian consulate in Damascus and killing our country's military advisers. The presence of a high motive for revenge in Iran and the wave of condemnation of this action by different countries show that everything is ready for tough revenge on the evil rulers of Israel.

Russian MoD:

The attack on the Iranian embassy is a very dangerous escalation that may take the region into open war. It is an attack on Iranian territory, as the embassy is considered Iranian territory.

Russia has called an emergency session today in the UNSC to discuss the Israeli violation of Syrian and Iranian territory.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister says, as the Israeli regime’s biggest supporter, the United States should be “answerable” following an earlier deadly attack by Tel Aviv against the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Erfan Lajevardi:

The attack by pro-Iranian forces in Iraq on one of the strategic facilities of the port of Eilat last night cost the Israeli regime very dearly and forced Israel to hastily attack the Iranian consulate without thinking about the consequences. Considering that the Israeli regime attacked the Iranian consulate, and according to international law, consulates and embassies are considered part of the territory of any country, Iran will also attack Israeli positions using its proxies. Iran, unlike Israel, is not acting hastily. It can be said that the main reason for Iran's strategic victory and its widespread influence in the region is the lack of haste in planning a retaliatory strike against the enemy. My point of view is that the Israeli regime will receive two blows from Iran: the first is an attack on the strategic positions of the Israeli regime’s armed forces in the occupied Golan Heights. The second target is the Israeli regime's embassies around the world.

Message from a friend of mine:

Everyday, when I think that nothing could be worse than what the zionist terrorists have done already, they do more. Today they: - bombed the Iranian embassy in Damascus (AN EMBASSY!) killing at least seven, - totally destroyed the main hospital (A HOSPITAL!) in Gaza, killing 400 patients and civilians sheltering there (400!), and - murdered four foreign humanitarian aid workers trying to feed the people in Gaza (HUMANITARIAN AID WORKERS!), - created 'Kill Zones' where anyone entering them will be considered a terrorist and murdered (ANYONE!). If you've been following the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and the escalating Israeli bombing and missile attacks on Lebanon and Syria, a logical conclusion you can draw from the evidence is that Israel is trying to provoke a wider war, to include Hizbollah, Iran, and then the US. Pray they're unsuccessful.

Video - demonstrations last night in Palestine Square, Tehran:

Then, later last night I spoke with Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond and pointed out the simultaneous surge in terrorist attacks on all axes in Syria in collaboration with the Zionist entity. You can watch the whole daily wrap here.

