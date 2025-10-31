Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
13

"Israel" bombs Gaza during ceasefire and turns its attention back to Lebanon

Tom Barrack has threatened Lebanon with Zionist aggression if Hezbollah does not disarm and "Israel" once again violates a Gaza ceasefire
vanessa beeley's avatar
UK Column's avatar
vanessa beeley
and
UK Column
Oct 31, 2025
13
Share
Transcript

My reports on Wednesday for UK Column News.

****

Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 vanessa beeley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture