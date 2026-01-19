The following is a short article written by the Venezuelan Ambassador to Lebanon and Syria, Jose Biomorgi :

“It is acknowledged that US politics is built on media manipulation and reality show deception to distract the public sphere from US internal issues. This is a strategy primarily used by the US deep state to enable a criminal policy globally, all in the name of ‘democracy’. In reality it is all about the preservation of US hegemony in the world.

It is no coincidence that the current occupant of the White House, Donald J. Trump is a controversial figure whose origins are linked to a reality show (The Apprentice). This explains his narcissism and his capacity to manipulate and bully the media into maintaining a state of mass hypnosis among the American people.

The release of the infamous Epstein files was a promise made by Trump to the MAGA supporters during his 2024 presidential campaign. Upon becoming the 47th President of the United States, Trump said he would expose the political figures and all the networks involved in pedophilia, prostitution, child trafficking, drugs and corruption. This promise remains unfulfilled and opponents of the lock on exposure of these shady elite players are bullied and intimidated into silence, even among Trump’s own administration.

The Epstein topic gained relevance when the clash between the two megalomaniacal, supremacist, and narcissistic billionaires, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, took place. Two mega egos with competing delusions of grandeur locked horns in the White House. As a result - Elon Musk posted:

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” and “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

From that clash, pressure mounted on Trump, even from his own supporters, to release the Epstein files. Like a modern-day Caligula in charge of the White House, Trump faced the wrath of his traditional support. While the MAGA crowd may forgive Trump his wayward and supremacist foreign policy, even his flip-flopping incoherently on his domestic policies, the protection of pedophiles raised their moral hackles to a point where they questioned Trump’s integrity.

In July 2025, Republican Mike Johnson ordered the House of Representatives’ recess to be moved up to avoid the inevitable uncomfortable debates on the Epstein case. A debate requested by the Democrats and Republicans disillusioned with Trump’s pedophile apologism. By doing this, Johnson effectively endorsed Trump’s dishonesty and attempts to derail the Epstein investigation and disclosure. Of course, in the wings, the Zionist movement will ensure that this storm never dies down.

In December 2025, the US Congress almost unanimously passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) which mandated the release of all unclassified records, documents and investigative material related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days.

In response, Trump has tried to violate the US justice system, by using his “personal lawyer”, prosecutor Pam Bondi, who was accused by congressmen Ro Khanna and the Republican Thomas Massie of lawbreaking:

“Attorney General Pam Bondi is egregiously violating the requirements of the Epstein Files Transparency Act”

The Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, introduced a resolution requesting legal action against the Trump administration, for interfering and preventing the release of the complete Epstein case files, stating that:

“The Trump Department of Justice dumped redactions and withheld the evidence.”

At this point it should be clear that the president of the most powerful military-nuclear state in the world, currently endangering all of humanity, is entangled in a case that will eventually backfire and potentially force him into confrontation with US Justice. All this has taken place during year one of Trump’s second term.

It is unsurprising that Epstein is known to be an agent of the Zionist spy agency, Mossad. The work of American journalist and author Whitney Webb, provides irrefutable evidence to this effect in her book One Nation Under Blackmail.

Epstein’s target was to create a prostitution network consisting of under-age victims to entrap the US political elite into pedophile rings and to use their involvement as blackmail when it was necessary to pressure them into complying with Zionist policy in the future. This is just one aspect of the control that the Zionist movement has over the White House and the US political and financial establishment. What do the Epstein files and Trump have to do with the recent aggression against Venezuela?? Let’s see:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has an outstanding debt with justice in his country and faces a trial that could end his political career, visited the White House in late December 2025 and even attended Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at his private residence in Mar-a-Lago. Some recent reports have confirmed that Netanyahu pushed Trump to launch an attack against Venezuela, under the pretext of the South American country’s alliance with Iran. Let’s not forget that President Maduro, a leader with significant media influence, has been one of the most vocal critics of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, something Zionists cannot tolerate. Just few hours after Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Israel on January 2, 2026, Donald Trump gave the order to attack Venezuela, by using a disproportionate force operation, which resulted in the destruction of civilian and military infrastructure, the assassination of more than one hundred people, and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The genocidal Benjamin Netanyahu, without the slightest hesitation, immediately congratulated Trump on the operation against Venezuela. At this point, it’s worth recalling the ideological pact signed between Israel’s Likud (Benjamin Netanyahu’s party) and the fascist-leaning party Vente Venezuela, ran by opposition leader María Machado Almost simultaneously, a series of protests began in Iran, with the blatant and undisguised belligerence of the warmongers Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, with the direct collaboration and participation of the billionaire supremacist Elon Musk, who deployed Starlink to enable communication with the Zionist assets fomenting the violence in cities across Iran.

We are not describing isolated incidents or random events. In politics, there are no coincidences. It is well proven that behind every historical event there is a common thread, which may shift according to the tactical results, but the final goal is always the same for those who design the strategy. In this case, the strategy is to preserve the hegemon’s status quo, in equal partnership with the Zionist bloc.

There is no doubt that the Zionist movement is heavily involved in the aggression against our homeland, and is benefitting from the US operation in Venezuela. The first sale of Venezuelan crude forced by US, was made to a company whose senior oil trader donated millions of dollars to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and attended a White House meeting discussing Venezuelan oil with him shortly after the US military criminal operation.

John Addison, a senior trader at Vitol, secured a $ 250 million deal for Venezuelan oil following Trump’s kidnap of President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Addison donated roughly $6 million to political action committees backing Trump, including $5 million to MAGA Inc. in October 2024, according to OpenSecrets. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Vitol has deep connections to Israel. In 2023, Vitol was selected to market the first crude oil exports from Israel’s Karish offshore field, developed by Energean, which involved shipping the first-ever cargo of hydrocarbon liquids from Israeli gas fields to global markets

There is no doubt that Donald Trump is trapped in a self-inflicted and sordid Epstein labyrinth with no escape route. Whether Trump is himself subjected to blackmail or not, it is clear that he is not acting in a way disassociated from the Zionist global strategy. In short:

The US political class is deeply discredited and morally compromised, leaving it with no alternative but to survive under Zionist blackmail and capture.

This political class, which leads a nuclear power with a vast war arsenal, is deeply supremacist and racist, and, like the Zionists in Gaza, the lives of innocents (mostly women and children) are just numbers or collateral damage. We are talking about irrational and diabolical people with extraordinary destructive power. Psychopaths in charge of the most dangerous and predatory force in the world today.

For all these reasons, dear colleagues, it is compulsory, more than ever before, to act with intelligence and prudence, since these criminals might be willing to destroy humanity rather than lose their dominance and exceptional privilege.

Venezuela is, without a doubt, the victim of the Zionist-Epstein perverted labyrinth that has enabled them to control so much of the world we live in.

It is in this very complex context that the leadership of the Bolivarian Government operates and acts accordingly. That is why we speak about prudence and intelligence. Because we must preserve the peace in our country and, at the same time, bring back President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores to their homeland.

This is the truth of Venezuela. All those eccentric stories being created around what happened in our country are nothing more than Hollywood-worthy fantasies most likely crafted by the aggressor to confuse and divide our people. There is also a large degree of ignorance and misinformation circulating on social media that is distracting from the harsh reality that we, the Venezuelan people, are now facing.

Without any doubt, we are living in very confusing times for humanity. Venezuela is now in a very precarious situation that must be navigated with foresight and pragmatism to avoid the fate that has been endured by other free peoples and nations, at the hands of the Imperialist-Zionist Axis. But please be assured, from Venezuela we will always say: No matter how difficult the circumstances we face, WE WILL ALWAYS PREVAIL!”

Previous interviews with HE Jose Biomorgi here and here.

His second article is here.

****

I know people are worried about the new verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

One Off Donation to Buy me a Coffee