Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorie's avatar
Lorie
2d

It absolutely makes sense. Living in the US right now is like living with an abuser for sure. Viva Maduro and I pray every day he and his wife are safe and can get back to VZ soon.

Reply
Share
I Rose's avatar
I Rose
2d

Yes, IMO definitely so. PS: “the lives of innocents (mostly women and children) are just numbers or collateral damage” — targets! rather.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 vanessa beeley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture