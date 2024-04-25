French Hill - Republican Congressman pushing collective punishment of Syrian people.

I covered (again) the reduction of Syria to a “narco-state” in the US revived ‘war on drugs’ while demonstrating the habitual hypocrisy of US foreign policy:

My second report covers the apparent orchestration of Aliyah by the Zionist lobby in the UK, EU, US and elsewhere.

I wrote this short summary this morning.

The focus on " Jews of conscience" is misplaced in my opinion. Great as it is that there are thousands of Jews protesting the Zionist extermination of Palestinians, this is all about media manufacturing reasons for "Aliyah". More illegal settlers in Palestine to compensate for the drain of settlers under Resistance attack. Jewish "refugees" are Zionist lifeblood.. without them, the Zionist entity has to cease to exist. Hence the "anti-Semitic " fear frenzy and staged events. We saw the same Zionist tactic post WW2.

I would add that it is not only recruitment of illegal settlers but it is also a conscription drive by the Zionist cartel.

