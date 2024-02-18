Map from SINAI Foundation for Human Rights reportedly showing the work on an area to imprison Palestinians on the border with Gaza and the Occupied Territories - it is important to understand that under the Philadelphi Accords signed between Egypt and Israel in September 2005 - Egypt effectively handed over control of this territory to Israel which means potentially the prison would be under control of the Zionists.

My report for UK Column News on Friday covers recent revelations that Egypt is preparing a “buffer zone” extension to imprison Palestinians fleeing the Zionist campaign in Rafah, southern Gaza - supposed to be a safe zone.

Egypt has since denied any such reports but judge for yourself. In 2013 friends in Egyptian Rafah were reporting the bulldozing of Bedouin homes and land to start work on the buffer zone.

****

