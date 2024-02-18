Is Egypt building a new prison for Palestinians in Egyptian Rafah?
Map from SINAI Foundation for Human Rights reportedly showing the work on an area to imprison Palestinians on the border with Gaza and the Occupied Territories - it is important to understand that under the Philadelphi Accords signed between Egypt and Israel in September 2005 - Egypt effectively handed over control of this territory to Israel which means potentially the prison would be under control of the Zionists.
My report for UK Column News on Friday covers recent revelations that Egypt is preparing a “buffer zone” extension to imprison Palestinians fleeing the Zionist campaign in Rafah, southern Gaza - supposed to be a safe zone.
Egypt has since denied any such reports but judge for yourself. In 2013 friends in Egyptian Rafah were reporting the bulldozing of Bedouin homes and land to start work on the buffer zone.
I very much appreciate your work and reporting, Vanessa. Discovered you with the Oct 7th "event". God bless...
I am still not sure which emotion won out yesterday after seeing your video about this. A quiet bubbling anger ( a rare emotion for me)against the Egyptian authorities and Israel or the thought of the future horror the Palestinians may have to face. The sight of that wall affected me throughout the day, though only the Palestinians and those that help know how it can affect you day in day out when faced with something like that.
Then, without any other reasons, people are daft enough to wonder why resistance fighters broke out on the 7th.
I completely agree with Hanine Hassan, they already have somewhere to go and it isn't across any of Palestine borders.
I suppose if nothing else the countries that are friendly to the people in Gaza and trying to help them in their own ways, now know which countries inside the Arab world are not to be trusted for sure.