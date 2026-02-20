Vanessa Beeley

David Macilwain
1d

Great commentary Vanessa, thanks. And it all fits with the longtime path to Persia scheme, and the UK's fundamental role in supporting 'Israel' and destroying the Resistance leadership. Only, god willing, it will all backfire, and the worst outcome of the current 'stand off' is that somehow it is defused so the cycle can repeat itself. As a resident of 'UK-occupied Australia' - which is now an extension of 'Israel', I'm looking for a jamming or strike on Pine Gap, whose global surveillance network is vital for coordinating an attack on Iran...

J. Michael Springmann
11h

That map & discussion excellent. The article covers much of the ground I covered in my books: “Visas for Al-Qaeda, CIA Handouts that Rocked the World “ & “Goodbye, Europe? Hello. Chaos? Merkel’s Migrant Bomb”

