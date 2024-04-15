Iranian missiles passing over the Knesset in Occupied Palestine
I do thoroughly recommend watching this UK Column News special episode in full as 90% is in-depth analysis of the Iranian retaliation against Israel’s egregious attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus more than ten days ago:
Also just an extra - video footage of Iranian launch of cruise missiles just released by Press TV:
****
As you said the whole of UK Column was well worth watching.
I saw that Sunak clip earlier on and yes he definitely looked uncomfortable even down to that weird way his eyes kept focused on just the one spot all of the time.
Blue heavens, Kirby and Cameron could do a double act in praising how Israel defended itself " Israels superiority". 😂 Actually they both had a slightly strained look to them.
Prof Marandi, how does that man keep going, I watched several interviews of him yesterday and by the time he appeared on Electronic Intifada last night, he'd had only a couple of hours sleeps in 24 hrs but had that wonderful cheeky look that said he was well happy with Iran's response.
The most wonderful video I saw of the missiles was where you could hear the Palestinians whistling and cheering them on.
Billions spent by the West to shoot them down, only millions spent by Iran to send them. Probably wicked of me but I enjoyed every video I saw from different angles of Iran sending them and firmly warning the West and Israel that where they had not responded to prior attacks so the focus could remain on Gaza, it would no longer be so restrained in the future.
Thanks for the report. Sunak, "To protect civilians...Iran determined to sow discontent and destabilize", like Blinken, what a joke, six month ongoing, from the axis of genocide. The target airport was struck- hello.