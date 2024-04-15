Iranian missiles passing over the Knesset in Occupied Palestine

I do thoroughly recommend watching this UK Column News special episode in full as 90% is in-depth analysis of the Iranian retaliation against Israel’s egregious attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus more than ten days ago:

Also just an extra - video footage of Iranian launch of cruise missiles just released by Press TV:

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. I am totally dependent on public donations to keep doing the work I do from the region. Thank you, as always, for all those who have already decided to support me. xx