Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Iran war: A Grand Imperial Fantasy? | Vanessa Beeley, The Last American Vagabond & Myriam Charabaty

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vanessa beeley, BettBeat Media, Myriam Charabaty, and The Last American Vagabond
Apr 04, 2026

We all sit down with BettBeat Media to add invaluable context to the genocidal project in West Asia and Persia, led by Washington and the Zionist cult, with British puppeteers in the shadows. We discuss the portrayal of the wars for survival in this region from Western outlets, the lack of cultural perspective and civilisational understanding with some of the conclusions being reached.

This was an open minded debate from people who are on the same page but who disagree on some aspects of the world war that is now playing out. Thank you to Bett Beat for hosting.

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