Iran, the MoU, Lebanon and the potential Jolani/Syria intervention against Hezbollah

I will shortly be covering how Abu Mohammed Al Jolani (rebranded as Ahmed Al Sharaa by his Western handlers) has been securing weapons for the possible strike against the Lebanese borders and how Turkey is blackmailing the US Coalition to secure their piece of the Lebanese pie in the north.

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