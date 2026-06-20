Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Iran, the MoU, Lebanon and the potential Jolani/Syria intervention against Hezbollah

I sit down with Jamarl Thomas to unpack my latest article detailing Jolani's foreign mercenary strike force on the borders with Lebanon
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
Jun 20, 2026

I will shortly be covering how Abu Mohammed Al Jolani (rebranded as Ahmed Al Sharaa by his Western handlers) has been securing weapons for the possible strike against the Lebanese borders and how Turkey is blackmailing the US Coalition to secure their piece of the Lebanese pie in the north.

Follow Jamarl Thomas on YouTube

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