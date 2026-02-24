Iran, Russia, China - Separating Fact from Fiction

Ehsan and I unpack a lot of the dominant narratives on social media and even in independent media that are presenting information without some of the necessary context and historical background that gives greater nuance to the narrative and takes into account the very extensive complexities.

The Nasheed from the introduction can be found in full here.

They Rise to the Challenge

“The brave heroes of the tribe have given birth to you.”

“They have made you the flagbearer.”

“It is you who has imprisoned the forces of darkness.”

“Be determined; breath through the thorns.”

“If the flag is in your hands now, the promise of Truth is one roar away from you.”

A beautiful Nasheed by the Mehrab Surood group about how the brave and revolutionary Iranian people have risen up to the challenge for the sake of defending and strengthening Islam and Humanity; past, present, and future.

You can follow Ehsan on X or subscribe to his YouTube channel.

If what I do is helpful please do consider subscribing to my Substack or making a one-off donation. Your support is what enables me to do what I do. Thank you.

One off donation to Buy Me a Coffee