Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Howard's avatar
Howard
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Ellen Brown seems ahead of the curve at least since 2000.

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Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
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Ellen Brown, who I know, is one of the key sources for my book: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/how-to-dismantle-an-empire-full-book. Ellen is brilliant. The Public Banking Model is one of the three steps in my caret system, which localizes rather than nationalizes credit production and doesn't allow private bankers to create the money.

This chapter particularly talks about why Iran is targeted: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/libya-swept-away-by-the-currency.

It's not interest itself that's the problem, although the Greek word literally meant offspring. Children worked as slaves for the 'lender' until the debt was repaid or a debt Jubilee was declared--called amargi, which meant both freedom and return to the mother. Then the father, who had taken the 'loan' got to keep the money and the cycle started again. This goes back to ancient Sumer, when the idea of a father was first introduced, giving them women as breeders of their own slave stock.

Men themselves were put into this position because the Lords owned the land. Without land, they couldn't support the family and raise children to support themselves and each other. All of the religions were designed by the same people, the Hiero/ Aryans, to institute hierarchy, which names them at the top of the archy or order of archons. Islam is founded on patriarchy, to state the obvious. A system in which some men control other men who control women and children isn't the solution.

If the banks loan out the money they create with no interest, they are still the default owners of the houses and land. You still compete with others for how much debt you can repay, stretched to the limit of your possible income, and will lose the house if you can't. What difference does it make if you call that debt interest or principle? The lower the interest, the higher the cost of the house--it's competitive.

Within the caret system, the community issues the credit for the mortgages and distributes the carets to pay the mortgages, equally to all natives and long-term residents. Starting at a low fixed rate will encourage homeowners to refinance with the commonwealth bank but raising it gradually will lower the cost of housing and allow you to give long-term savings a better return.

Interest isn't the enemy. Usurping ownership of the land and houses is. And mothers need control over property, money and who has access to their children--or the cycle will start again.

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