I was also detained at Heathrow for six hours in November 2022 under the UK Anti-Terrorism Act (Section 3) on the basis that I might be a “Russian agent”. Ridiculous as this claim was and is, I was detained for the maximum 6 hours. My phone data was downloaded and I had to answer questions about my work in Syria and in relation to Russia. I was DNA’d, fingerprints, photos etc as if I were already a convicted criminal. This is now becoming an pandemic of suppression of dissent on any of the multiple Western supremacy projects globally.

Sent to me by a colleague in France - We learn that Ilan Pappé, author of The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine just (re)published in French was detained on Monday by the FBI at Detroit airport in the United States and questioned about his opinions on the war in Gaza, his friendships, etc. His phone data was stolen. The repression of voices critical of Israel and in support of the Palestinian people must stop!

“Did you know that a 70-year-old history professor could pose a threat to American national security? I landed at the Detroit airport on Monday and was subjected to a two-hour interrogation by the FBI, who also took my phone. I must say that the two investigators were not too harsh or impolite but their questions were implausible! Am I a Hamas supporter? Do I consider Israeli actions in Gaza to be genocide? What is the solution to the “conflict” (seriously, that’s what they asked me!)? Who are my Arab and Muslim friends in the United States? how long I have known them, what type of relationship do I have with them? In some cases I referred them to my books, and in others I gave a terse yes or no answer... (I was pretty exhausted after an 8 hour flight, but I guess that is part of the game). They had a long phone conversation with someone... the Israelis? After copying the entire contents of my phone, they allowed me to enter the United States. I know many of you have had worse experiences, but after France and Germany refused entry to the vice-chancellor of Glasgow University because he was Palestinian... God only knows which can still happen. The good news is that actions of this type carried out by the United States or European countries under pressure from the pro-Israeli lobby or from Israel make palpable the great panic and the deep dismay at the fact that Israel is on the verge of becoming a pariah state, with all that such a status entails. Ilan Pappé (Facebook, Wednesday May 15, 2023)

These are harassment and intimidation tactics. Do not give in to them.

