How Iran Can Hold US Israel Accountable To A Deal - with Jamarl Thomas

My recent conversation with host Jamarl Thomas - we discuss the on-the-ground situation in Lebanon, the Zionist ground invasion and Iranian support for Hezbollah and all Resistance actors in the region.

I would like to share the following analysis also, from an online source which has been confirmed by other sources in Lebanon:

The Nabatieh Sector: The Occupation’s Graveyard — Talal Nahle Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (Day 89 of the War)

The clock is ticking rapidly toward a comprehensive explosion, while American promises of an imminent peace fade away. Trump and Rubio are selling the illusion of a “great deal” to pacify the oil markets (which are hovering around $98 per barrel of Brent crude). Meanwhile, the bitter truth that Washington evades is that the “frozen Iranian funds” remain a card for blackmail, and that Tehran—through the words of its President and the Supreme Leader’s advisor—has laid all doubts to rest:

“The Strait of Hormuz is the only guarantor, and there is no trust in American signatures.”

However, while diplomacy drowns in a mire of vetoes (no to surrendering uranium, no to ending the war without resolving the Lebanon file), Israel has opened the gates of hell upon itself by expanding its ground operations toward the “red line” in the Nabatieh District (southern Lebanon). Here, we are not talking about a traditional clash; rather, we are facing a scenario where the occupation army is being dragged into the “greatest swamp,” passionately planned for by Hezbollah since the beginning of the war.

Here is a breakdown of the dimensions of this grinding ground battle, and how Nabatieh and its surroundings will become an “open graveyard” that brings down the Israeli strategy of attrition:

First: The Nabatieh Swamp... The Strategic Trap and the Battle of Kornet and Optics

The expanding Israeli offensive toward Nabatieh is not a tactical advance, but a suicidal rush into scorched earth that has been prepared with extreme precision: 1. The Land of Ambushes and Booby-Traps: Hezbollah has not taken the stance of a random defender; it has lured the Israeli army into a fertile environment for the “arts of urban warfare.”

Nabatieh and its surroundings consist of a complex network of built-up and open terrains. Hezbollah, experienced in rigging explosive devices, setting complex ambushes, and launching heavy “Burkan” rockets, possesses a deadly grip in utilizing guided “Kornet” systems.

2. The Fall of the “Aerial Evacuation” Card:

In this complex environment, the occupation army will face a double nightmare: extreme difficulty in advancing, and an even greater impossibility in evacuation operations. Any attempt to summon helicopters to rescue the dead or wounded (or even potential captives) will place them directly in the aerial “hunting net” of MANPADS (man-portable air-defense systems) and the party’s suicide drones.

3. The Israeli Tactic of Preemptive Encirclement:

The enemy realizes the magnitude of this inferno, which is why it is resorting to a “flank security” strategy prior to deep penetration. Its attempt to reach the commanding heights surrounding the city (westward toward Choukine and Mayfadoun, eastward toward Kfar Tibnit and Kfar Remmen, and southward toward Arnoun and Yohmor), while focusing on protecting its northern flank toward Sohmor and Maydoun to reach Rihan and Sejoud (the highest vantage point), is a desperate attempt to create fire cover preceding the infantry and armored incursions.

Second: The Battlefield Belies Claims of Advance... The “Armor Incinerators” Speak

Field figures and facts over the past 48 hours (especially in Zawtar El Charkieh, considered the southern gate to Nabatieh) demolish the Israeli narrative: 1. “Ababil” Brings Down the Armor Doctrine: The Israeli army’s justification for its incursion as being “to solve the drone problem” is strategically foolish. Suicide drones (equipped with fiber-optic technology and thermal sights) excel whenever forces draw closer and become exposed targets.

The Toll of Tactical Fracturing:

Yesterday and today’s statements (32 statements yesterday) documented a true massacre of armor. Seven Merkava tanks were destroyed or disabled in a single day (bringing the documented total to 259 tanks), in addition to the destruction of Humvees, Namer APCs, D9 bulldozers, Iron Dome launchers (Branit Barracks), and command headquarters. Thwarting incursion attempts at the riverbed in Zawtar (luring the enemy into the scout complex and engaging at point-blank range before forcing them to retreat) proves that the resistance’s forward defense lines remain cohesive and lethal.

Third: Retaliatory Annihilation and the Bankruptcy of Israeli Options

As a result of this horrific operational failure, Israel has resorted to a “scorched earth” tactic to compensate for its armored losses: The Belt of Death: The recording of 170 airstrikes and 25 drone strikes, the commission of massacres (31 martyrs in an initial toll, alongside the continued obstruction of civil defense in Maarakeh), and the issuance of hysterical evacuation warnings targeting 50 towns, the entire city of Nabatieh, and the surroundings of Tyre, all reflect the desire of Netanyahu and Smotrich to destroy the urban infrastructure in retaliation against the party’s drones.

Division and Trial Postponements:

The sharp dispute between Netanyahu (who is searching for solutions to protect forces) and Smotrich (who demands the demolition of Beirut), coupled with the cancellation of Netanyahu’s trial session for “security and diplomatic” reasons, reflects the magnitude of the leadership dilemma facing the ruling coalition amid its failure on all fronts (Gaza, Lebanon, Iran). Conclusion and Strategic Outlook (The Fall of the Illusion):

We are facing a scenario of the greatest existential clash, in which the occupier’s military machine will break before what Hezbollah has been longing for since the beginning of the battle.

The Most Likely Scenario for the Coming Phase:

American diplomacy will continue to stall and maneuver (as Senator Cory Booker noted, Trump’s approach has strengthened Iran’s position). Meanwhile, the Lebanese battlefield, specifically in the Nabatieh sector and its surroundings, will witness the fiercest of battles.

We should not be surprised by the sheer scale of destruction that Israeli aviation will inflict on southern villages to present a “façade of victory” to its public. However, in return, the world must prepare for an “Israeli military demographic shock.” The death toll of the occupation army will multiply dramatically, and scenes of burning Merkavas will become a daily occurrence.

Even more dangerous is that Nabatieh’s environment and its terrain, rigged with deep ambushes, may result in Israeli “captives” falling into the grip of the resistance. This is the scenario that will turn the negotiating tables upside down, forcing Trump and Netanyahu to halt the war on the terms of the victorious Axis.

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