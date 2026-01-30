How can Iranians do that to Iranians? Setareh Sadeqi describes the recent Mossad/CIA riots in Iran

I managed to speak with a dear friend and Assistant Professor at the University of Tehran Setareh Sadeqi. She describes in great detail the recent externally-managed riots in Iran and the horrific brutality that Iranians faced on the streets of many cities. She covers the propaganda war waged against Iran by the Imperialist Axis and their paid-for media and the Zionist alliance. She calls out the criminal hypocrisy of Western regimes intent on yet another destabilisation project in Iran, targeting the entire regional Resistance Axis. We discuss the potential for engineered water shortages, the debilitating effects of sanctions on the entire Iranian population designed to foment unrest and dissatisfaction with the state. Bracing for war, Iranians refuse to abandon their humanity or their integrity. A culture spanning centuries of civilisation and progress faces down a barbaric alliance of the US and ‘Israel’ with the blood of millions not yet dried on their diseased hands.

You can follow Setareh on X

Apologies for some sound issues - the internet in Iran is still not back to 100% yet.

****

I know people are worried about the new age verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

One Off Donation - Buy me a Coffee