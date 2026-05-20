Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Have the Iranians just checkmated an increasingly frustrated Trump and Israel?

I sit down with Iranian analyst Ehsan Safarnejad to talk about the current situation in the Hormuz Strait and Iran's preparations for the next stage of the long war.
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
May 20, 2026

Ehsan and I discuss many elements of the long war against Iran that has been waged for the last 47 years since the Islamic Revolution, by Israel and the Zionist cabal in the West. We talk about the odd reactions from many anti-imperialist social media pundits who seem to believe that their strategy is superior to that of the IRGC and the many government strategy analysts planning the next steps in the war of attrition against the US alliance and Israel.

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