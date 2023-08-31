Greek wildfires - NATO opportunism
From last week - I look at the strategic importance of Alexandopoulis Port in northern Greece
Greek/US military exercises in Alexandropoulis, northern Greece.
In this section of my UK Column report I look at the significance of the wildfires in northern Greece and how they have potential to enable NATO to expand its military footprint to confront Russia in Ukraine. Alexandropoulis is also pivotal to the US natural gas supply to Europe to freeze out Russia.
Watch:
***
Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Greek wildfires - NATO opportunism
what a coinkydink ;-)
"Greek wildfires - NATO opportunism"
WE did that!