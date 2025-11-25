Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Macilwain's avatar
David Macilwain
2h

Dear Vanessa - I am completely stunned to read this article attributed to Marwa, and quoting Chatham house as if its information was 'impartial', as well as Amnesty. I described the situation of the UAE's criminal support for the RSF and collusion with 'israel' in two articles, which also took aim at the Australian government for its sale of weapons to the UAE - that end up in Darfur along with those from Britain and Canada.

https://1489.is/shifting-the-genocide-narrative-the-uae-in-gaza/ and:

https://1489.is/arabian-betrayal-imperial-deceit/

I have no idea whether Chinese weapons are ending up with the RSF, and I'm not concerned if they are. Chinese building projects in Africa are of huge assistance to the countries that have them, in contrast to the ravages of colonial powers, just as are Russian assistance forces, in Mali for instance.

I also am puzzled why Marwa would overlook the way that the UAE has taken over Socotra, including in its early project collaborating with israel to fight a war with Ansarullah.

I would be very grateful if you could pass this comment onto Marwa, whose solidarity with Hezbollah and Ansarullah I have long respected and supported.

BTW, too, Australia's collaboration with the UAE ever since Iraq in 2003 has been profound, along with our leading support for the genocidal entity which includes supplying F35 parts and the Zionist takeover of Australian media and intelligence agencies. Australia has also just listed Press TV as an agent of foreign influence, while we also have a very active Pavlavi cheer squad diaspora here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by vanessa beeley
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 vanessa beeley
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture