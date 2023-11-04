Below are my three reports for UK Column News on 3rd November - as Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel and Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah spoke for the first time since October 7th.

My first report covers the increasing groundswell of global disgust at the Zionist massacre of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank:

Loading video

My second report briefly touches on the failure of Israel to achieve a successful ground invasion:

Loading video

My third report covers the normalisation of genocide in the West in support of the Zionist ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza and the West Bank:

Loading video

***