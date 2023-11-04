Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
world affairs from an on-the-ground perspective
Over 6,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Genocide is being normalised by US support for Zionist settler state
When even blatant, savage ethnic cleansing is being justified we know Western regimes are out of control
Below are my three reports for UK Column News on 3rd November - as Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel and Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah spoke for the first time since October 7th.
My first report covers the increasing groundswell of global disgust at the Zionist massacre of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank:
My second report briefly touches on the failure of Israel to achieve a successful ground invasion:
My third report covers the normalisation of genocide in the West in support of the Zionist ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza and the West Bank:
***
Genocide is being normalised by US support for Zionist settler state
Thank you, Vanessa. I trust fewer and fewer folks as time passes, but you have remained true to journalistic ideals, with a compassion for actual human beings that many others fail to express. May God bless you & protect you always!
Of course, history shows the most antisemitic people are the zionists themselves, ask any Orthodox Jew eg Lloyd George and Lord Balfour were pro-zionist and antisemitic