Gaza genocide

On January 7, 2024, in collaboration with UK Column, IC911 held the “Genocide and Empire” symposium.

Five exemplary speakers came together with IC911 Research Director Piers Robinson to examine the geopolitical motivations behind the unfolding genocide in Gaza and the possibility that Israel allowed the October 7th attacks to happen in order to create a pretext for its ongoing military campaign.

0:00 Introduction by Dr. Piers Robinson

5:10 Professor Richard Falk: Genocide and Self-Defense under International Law

37:52 Professor Atif Kubursi: Oil, Canals and Trade Routes: Economic Factors Underlying the Ongoing Genocide

1:10:24 Kevin Ryan: Identifying Structural Deep Events and State Crimes Against Democracy in Real Time

1:30:47 Dr. Aaron Good: Hegemonic Panic: October 7 as a Deep Event

2:03:08 Vanessa Beeley: Containing Escalation: How the Resistance axis is sabotaging US intent to escalate the conflict beyond Palestine

2:31:12 Panel Discussion

We would like to express our sincere thanks to all of the speakers who volunteered their time and to everyone who tuned in. Let us continue to fight for an immediate end to the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people and for a new era of peace, justice, freedom, and democracy in all parts of the world.

Watch:

