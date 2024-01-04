Welcome to “Genocide and Empire: Examining October 7th and the Geopolitics of the War on Palestine.”

This symposium will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, starting at 6:00 PM UK / 7:00 PM CET / 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST and will last approximately three hours.

The symposium will examine US and Israeli geopolitical motivations behind the brutal onslaught of Gaza. It will also explore the possibility that Israel allowed the October 7th attacks to happen in order to create a pretext for its ongoing military campaign.

The symposium is hosted by the International Center for 9/11 Justice and UK Column.

If you have trouble using the video player above, you can watch can also watch the symposium on UK Column’s X page. An on-demand video will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Program

Note: The times indicated below are approximate.

Introduction

6:00 to 6:05 PM GMT

Dr. Piers Robinson

Genocide and Self-Defense under International Law

6:05 to 6:35 PM GMT

Professor Richard Falk

Oil, Canals and Trade Routes: Economic Factors Underlying the Ongoing Genocide

6:35 to 7:05 PM GMT

Professor Atif Kubursi

Identifying Structural Deep Events and State Crimes Against Democracy in Real Time

7:05 to 7:25 PM GMT

Kevin Ryan

Hegemonic Panic: October 7 as a Deep Event

7:25 to 7:55 PM GMT

Dr. Aaron Good

Containing Escalation: How the Resistance axis is sabotaging US intent to escalate the conflict beyond Palestine

7:55 to 8:15 PM GMT

Vanessa Beeley

Panel Discussion

8:15 to 9:00 PM GMT

Moderated by Dr. Piers Robinson

Audience Questions

Audience members are invited to submit questions to be addressed afterward during the panel discussion. Questions submitted during the presentations (prior to the panel discussion) are more likely to be considered. Please email your question(s) to questions@ic911.org.

Speaker Bios

Professor Richard Falk is a professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University. From 2008 to 2014, he served as United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. He has published extensively, including multiple books about international law and the United Nations.

Professor Atif Kubursi is a professor emeritus of economics at McMaster University. In 1982, he joined the United Nations Industrial Organization as Senior Development Officer. In 2006, he was appointed Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UN-ESCWA). He has published extensively in the areas of macroeconomics, economic development strategies, international trade, impact analysis, and regional planning.

Dr. Aaron Good has a PhD in Political Science from Temple University. His dissertation, “American Exception: Hegemony and the Tripartite State,” examined the state, elite criminality, and US hegemony. Today, Good is host of the podcast “American Exception,” which has produced hundreds of episodes exploring state criminality, geopolitics, militarism, and the political economy of empire.

Kevin Ryan has worked as a chemist and laboratory manager for nearly thirty years. In 2006, Ryan joined the newly formed Journal of 9/11 Studies as co-editor, a position he holds to this day. Ryan has authored or co-authored many articles on 9/11 and has also contributed to several books on the subject. His own book, Another Nineteen: Investigating Legitimate 9/11 Suspects, was released in 2013. He currently serves on the board of directors of the International Center for 9/11 Justice.

Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively on the ground in Syria, Egypt, Iraq, and Palestine. In 2017, she was a finalist for one of the most prestigious journalism awards, the Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism. She contributes regularly to Mint Press News, Russia Today, UK Column, The Last American Vagabond, Sputnik radio, 21st Century Wire, and many other independent media outlets.

Dr. Piers Robinson is co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, convenor of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media, associated researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 Global “War on Terror,” member of PANDA and BerlinGroup21, and co-editor of Propaganda in Focus. His most recent academic appointment was Chair/Professor in Politics, Society and Political Journalism (University of Sheffield 2016–2019). He currently serves on the board of directors of the International Center for 9/11 Justice.