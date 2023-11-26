Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
world affairs from an on-the-ground perspective
Over 6,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Genocidal, racist rant from US State Department crank Stuart Seldowitz
My reports on UK Column News 24th November
Mass graves in Gaza during 4 day ceasefire.
My three reports for UK Column News on the 24th November.
Genocidal, racist bigotry from US State Department crank - Stuart Seldowitz:
Gaza ceasefire and Israel targeting journalists:
Mutiny at the BBC over genocide-complicit BBC reporting on Gaza and West Bank:
Thank you for watching.
***
Genocidal, racist rant from US State Department crank Stuart Seldowitz
Thanks for these excellent reports, Vanessa! As others have said, that despicable Stuart fellow is merely the real face of US foreign policy. While it's good he's off the streets for now, not sure that arresting him for a "hate crime" is the right thing to do. Best to just expose their vileness to the world.
While I'm glad there was a ceasefire to at least allow a lot of the dead to be buried, I can't help feeling fearful that Israel will make the people of Gaza pay a heavy price, though I'm not sure how they could increase the bombing to what it was before. Thinking the worst while praying for the best.
As for Stuart Seldowitz, what a truly despicable example of an alledged human being. The calm way the vendor handled him was an example to us all but I was so hoping he'd pick up those bottles in front of him and give him a dousing of sauce.