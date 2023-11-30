Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
Gaza destruction is about stopping BRICS at all costs as per RFK2
Just one of the many reasons for the ethnic cleansing of Palestine discussed on UK Column News 29th November
My report yesterday on UK Column News covers the US protection of a global resource monopoly which includes the destruction and ethnic cleansing of Palestine to secure Israeli control of offshore and West Bank gas fields. I will be writing an article this weekend which will give more detail.
I'm sure you're right about it being one of the reasons, too many reasons to name really. At the moment I'm more concerned at an extra days ceasefire and what the US and Israel are up to.
Don't get me wrong an extra days ceasefire is good for Gaza but as the US are sending another warship there and the way Biden gave the go ahead to Israel to use all and any weapons not previously available to them, I have this huge sense of dread of what their plan is when the ceasefire ends.
Sorry for going off track like that but I just want, as you do, for the Palastinians to be safe.
Nothing happens in West Asia that is not connected in some way or other with oil or gas