Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
world affairs from an on-the-ground perspective
Over 6,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Mint Press News graphic based on article by Yanis Varoufakis mentioned in my report.
As YouTube is “age restricting” virtually all my content on Gaza and Palestine, I will upload the video to Substack:
***
Please consider subscribing to my Substack and help me continue reporting from a region where conflict is about to escalate. Thank you.
Gaza - a genocide
Do you imagine the oligarch class will stop with Palestine? Do you remember the 1971 prison
rebellion at Attica, New York? One understanding developed, “Attica is all of us.” Attica (film trailer at https://youtu.be/aElB8oEfbiU?si=zxmeqVtP8sKWwg9), like Gaza, is what the oligarchs would do to all of us if their rule is not ended and a new world born.
How to instantly, after two decades of “efforts”, create a two-state solution – NOW?
No need for war but Saudis should reduce oil output by 30% - with consequent price increases.
If in two months a mutually agreed solution is not agreed and implemented, reduce oil output by another 20%.
“Bibi” and his Greater Israel and apartheid extremists, together with US, sabotaged a two-state solution for decades – by terror and “realities created on ground”, i.e., relentless building of settlements in West Bank fully financed (with tax deductions) by extremist groups in the US and – contrary to “official” position of US government..
ENOUGH of that bloody charade !!