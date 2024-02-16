Photo: AIPAC has raised $90 million since Oct. 7. Some of that money is already going towards the 2024 elections

It is widely known that Israel has provided assistance to the Syrian opposition, including armed insurgents, since 2011. Recently, the House of Representatives, led by Benjamin Netanyahu's allies, approved the Assad Regime Anti-Normalization Act.

Within this context, [Kevork Almassian] Vanessa Beeley and Hekmat Aboukhater shed light on the cooperation between the Syrian Emergency Task Force (a Syrian opposition group in Washington DC) and American as well as Zionist politicians, working against the interests of the Syrian people.

Senator Joe Wilson (sponsor of the Anti-normalisation with Assad Act) received $ 40,000 from AIPAC the Zionist lobby in 2023.

AIPAC has raised $ 90 million since October 7th 2023.

