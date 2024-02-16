EXPOSED: How the Syrian Opposition Collaborates with Zionist Politicians
Kevork Almassian, Vanessa Beeley and Hekmat Aboukhater discuss the U.S. 'Anti-normalisation with Assad' Act
Photo: AIPAC has raised $90 million since Oct. 7. Some of that money is already going towards the 2024 elections
It is widely known that Israel has provided assistance to the Syrian opposition, including armed insurgents, since 2011. Recently, the House of Representatives, led by Benjamin Netanyahu's allies, approved the Assad Regime Anti-Normalization Act.
Within this context, [Kevork Almassian] Vanessa Beeley and Hekmat Aboukhater shed light on the cooperation between the Syrian Emergency Task Force (a Syrian opposition group in Washington DC) and American as well as Zionist politicians, working against the interests of the Syrian people.
Senator Joe Wilson (sponsor of the Anti-normalisation with Assad Act) received $ 40,000 from AIPAC the Zionist lobby in 2023.
AIPAC has raised $ 90 million since October 7th 2023.
Watch:
I quite agree with Kervok when he says you do very important work.
An all round interesting discussion even though I was made to suffer the smug face and words of Dana Stroul, the kind of face and words that make your hand itch to give a resounding slap. 😂
No doubt her and her kind are loving the HR 3202 anti normalisation act, another disgusting piece of work. I'm not so sure if Hekmats confidence in the UN holds any longer when you take into consideration the recent defunding by many of UNWRA in Palestine.
Thankfully a lot of the original Al Qassam fighters are no longer there now and the younger and newer ones realised that they were fighting on the wrong side, though I guess as nearly 7 years has gone by since they changed their role, many are not so young or new now.
Thanks again for posting another interesting conversation.
