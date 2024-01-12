Eve of the South African genocide case against Israel, UK complicit in genocide as Zionist settlers seize more land in Palestine
My reports for UK Column on 10th January
Systematic torture and disappearance of Palestinian prisoners by IOF in Gaza
Report 1. South Africa at the ICJ - Israel exposed as a genocidal colonial settler state created by Britain, adopted by America - all countries denying this fact or vetoing peace are complicit in the genocide of Palestinians:
Report 2. Evidence in Israeli media that Israel is systematically torturing civilian prisoners and disappearing Gazan medical staff and patients from besieged hospitals in the Gaza enclave.
Report 3. Perhaps unsurprisingly there has been an expansion in Zionist settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7th:
Report 4. Enjoy the Yemeni official take-down of idiotic BBC Arabic anchor:
****
Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Every little helps. Thank you.
Eve of the South African genocide case against Israel, UK complicit in genocide as Zionist settlers seize more land in Palestine
All good reports but I'm sure many would agree that the response from Yemen guy was absolutely priceless. It never ceases to amaze me how the BBC no matter what the country it's reporting from can't see the sheer stupidness of some of their questions. Western exceptionalism brought down to earth.